Staples Players to Present GREASE

GREASE is the word: Travel back to 1959 and join Staples Players at Rydell High, where the Greasers and Pink Ladies are dishing out mega charm and nostalgia galore! David Roth (SHS '84) and Kerry Long (SHS '97) co-direct, with choreographer Rachel MacIsaac and music director Don Rickenback overseeing Grease's hip-shaking rock-n-roll hits and electric dance numbers, from "Summer Nights" to "We Go Together," "Those Magic Changes" to "You're the One That I Want." Technical Director is Jeff Hauser. Performances are Nov 12, 13, 19, 20 at 7:30 pm and Nov. 14 and 20 at 3 pm.

Players has not produced a full-scale musical in two years due to the pandemic, and the directors knew the company needed to come back with a bang-or a bolt of Greased Lightnin'! "I have always loved Grease since I saw it-multiple times-as a 12-year-old in a movie theater," says director David Roth. "It was in the midst of the 50s craze during the mid-1970s and I was totally into Happy Days and American Graffiti." His co-director Kerry Long, also an early Grease fan, says, "We knew the announcement of Grease would be popular with students, but we didn't anticipate quite how excited the parents and community would be as well. People love Grease! There is something unifying about sitting in the theater and everyone knowing the words to every song-it's a shared experience that certainly has been lacking during Covid. That unity of experience is so important right now-we hope people are dancing in the aisles!"

For those who remember Grease as a story of a girl who changes to win the guy, expect a fresh take. Players is telling this tale from the perspective of female empowerment. "We have explored the history of what was going on in America in 1959 with our students," says Roth. "It's the era of Father Knows Best and Leave It to Beaver, where the traditional American home was expected to have the wife staying home, looking pretty, and wearing the apron while preparing a meal for her husband and children. We feel that the Greasers and, more importantly, The Pink Ladies, are rebelling against this traditional mold of femininity. This is right before the 1960's and the movements rebelling against these traditions and fighting for women's rights, and The Pink Ladies are the forerunners. When Sandy comes to Rydell High, she chooses Danny. She chooses The Pink Ladies. She is drawn to their rebellion; she is just unsure how to navigate it against the conservative pressures of her parents."

Chloe Manna (SHS '22), who is president of Players and plays Sandy Dumbrowski, says, "Many may see Sandy as a shy and meek character who changes herself for a man. However, the main goal we had in this production was to find the strength within Sandy. She is a woman trying to figure out her place in a world where she has always been told what to say or do. She finally stops letting others speak for her and becomes the true woman she has always longed to be." Manna experienced an actor's nightmare during Covid: Seussical being shut down right after dress rehearsal. About the curtain rising again on a full-scale musical, Manna says, "I feel like I can finally breathe. Our entire town is craving something to bring light and joy, which Grease will certainly achieve. This is half of our cast's and tech crew's first Players' main stage show, which makes the experience that much more rewarding for everyone. The audience will be able to see the camaraderie and friendship between all of us, which is the most important aspect of Grease."

Sophomore Ben Herrera (SHS '24) plays Danny Zuko. "When I first found out, I was in complete disbelief," says Ben about landing the lead, "but once I wrapped my head around it I was insanely excited. I worked really hard in preparation for the auditions." He has continued to stay disciplined, especially in trying to beef up his dance skills. "I'm not a confident dancer and I'm putting a lot of extra effort into trying to dance better and dance with confidence. I've definitely tried to work on the confidence aspect of Danny, but I've also tried to focus on developing the parts of Danny that aren't always shown. He is a kind and loving person when he's being himself." Herrera is confident audiences will love this feel-good show. "This show emphasizes such a strong message of community and togetherness," he says. "As a cast I really feel like we have created a genuine bond. It's not like we're pretending. We all are actually having a lot of fun with each other. I think the audience is going to feel like they're a part of that good energy."

Assistant Technical Director Alicia D'Anna is feeling that same buzz backstage, where three times as many kids turned out to join tech crew as usual. D'Anna has helped oversee construction of the car featured in the drive-in scene and the high octane Greased Lightnin' number. "It was so fun watching the crew problem solve throughout the process, from thinking through special engineering requirements like how many dancers need to be on it at one time to seeing them stretch their construction and creative skills," says D'Anna. "The car frame is on castors and is shaped with carved insulation foam, wrapped in fiberglass cloth and resin. Recycled packing materials were used for trims/specialty features along with some vintage real car finds." After all the down time, D'Anna says, "Everyone is really fired up to be doing something positive as a group. Seeing these kids engaged and learning together towards a common goal has been an absolute thrill."

Performance Schedule



Friday and Saturday Evenings: Nov 12, 13 & 19, 20 at 7:30 pm. Matinees: Nov 14 and 20 at 3 pm. Run time: approximately 2 hours with one 10-minute intermission. Rated PG

Performance Location

Staples High School Auditorium

70 North Avenue

Westport, CT 06880

Tickets

Tickets are $20 and may be purchased online at Staplesplayers.com or in the lobby 30 minutes prior to performances, subject to availability.

All audience members must show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test from the past 72 hours. Unvaccinated children under 12 may be tested prior to the show, with an at home test or proof of test from a lab. Masks must be worn at all times indoors, regardless of vaccination status.