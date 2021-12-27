Sherman Players Announce 2022 Mainstage Season

The Sherman Players return for their first full theatrical season in nearly two years. The 2022 mainstage season was announced at the close of the final production of the 2021 season, WRECK THE HALLS by Sherman Players President, Steve Stott.

The 2022 mainstage season will begin with WHODUNNIT by Anthony Shaffer, running April 29th to May 21st. Fresh off his run in Sherman's production of WRECK THE HALLS, WHODUNNIT will be directed by Alexis M. Vournazos. First seen on Broadway in 1982, WHODUNNIT takes audiences to Agatha Christie's England. Six strangers and a butler have gathered for a black tie dinner in a wealthy lawyer's mansion during a thunderstorm. The guests include an aged rear admiral, an uppity aristocrat, a doddering old archeologist, a dashing young cad and other Christie types. One of the guests is an oily Levantine who tells the others (each in private) that he has the goods to blackmail them. He is ripe for murder and so it happens.

WHODUNNIT will be followed by the rollicking comedy STEPPING OUT by Richard Harris, running July 1st to July 23rd. We are pleased to welcome Kate Kovacs for the first time directing on the Sherman stage. STEPPING OUT is about the attempts of some working class amateurs to overcome their inhibitions and left feet in a low-rent dance studio in North London. Mavis, a former professional chorus girl, tries her hardest to teach the bumbling amateurs some terpsichorean skills for an upcoming recital. But before the dancing begins Mavis must mediate the minor dramas that erupt among this motley but loveable crew on their way to triumph at their recital. Liza Minnelli starred as Mavis in the popular 1991 film adaptation.

The fall gets supernatural as we present the cult classic CARRIE: THE MUSICAL, directed by Bradford Blake with Music Direction by Charles Smith, running September 30th to October 22nd. Based on the Stephen King novel, CARRIE tells the story of a teenage outcast who longs to fit in. At school, she's bullied by the popular crowd, and virtually invisible to everyone else. At home, she's dominated by her loving but cruelly controlling mother. What none of them know is that Carrie's just discovered she's got a special power, and if pushed too far, she's not afraid to use it. Set in the present in the small New England town of Chamberlain, Maine, CARRIE: THE MUSICAL features a book by Lawrence D. Cohen (screenwriter of the classic film), music by Academy Award winner Michael Gore (Fame, Terms of Endearment), and lyrics by Academy Award winner Dean Pitchford (Fame, Footloose).

We round out the mainstage season with PRIDE AND PREJUDICE, written by Kate Hamill based on the novel by Jane Austen and directed by Michael Wright. PRIDE AND PREJUDICE runs from December 2nd to December 17th. Bold, surprising, boisterous, and timely, this P&P for a new era explores the absurdities and thrills of finding your perfect (or imperfect) match in life. The outspoken Lizzy Bennet is determined to never marry, despite mounting pressure from society. But can she resist love, especially when that vaguely handsome, mildly amusing, and impossibly aggravating Mr. Darcy keeps popping up at every turn?!

For the safety of our audience and performers, The Sherman Playhouse will be following local and national theater protocols regarding COVID-19. Audience members will be required to provide proof of vaccination and wear masks during the performances. Questions can be directed to information@shermanplayers.org.

Artistic Director Matt Austin says of the season, "Murder, tap dancing, telekinesis and screweball comedy. We have something for everyone! I can't wait for audiences to see what fun we have in store for 2022." In addition to our mainstage season, special one night only events are being planned for throughout the year. Those events include comedy nights, concerts and other special theatrical events. The Sherman Players look forward to welcoming audiences back to the theater in 2022!