Sharon Playhouse Has Announced its 2020 Season

Sharon Playhouse in Sharon, CT under the management of Artistic Director Alan M-L Wager and Managing Director Robert Levinstein, has announced its shows for the 2020 mainstage summer season.

The Sharon Playhouse, an entertainment institution in the Northwest Corner of Connecticut, will continue the tradition of mixing talent from Broadway and television, from New York to Los Angeles, as well as locals from the Litchfield/Dutchess county region. As Artistic Director Wager says, "We're excited to bring back many local favorites as well as professionals from all over the country to the Sharon stage."

The 2020 Summer season will include the playhouse premiere of SINGIN' IN THE RAIN (June 12-28), Michael Berkeley's DIVAS GO HOLLYWOOD (July 3-5), the classic Lerner & Loewe musical romance BRIGADOON (JULY 10-26), the international sensation MAMMA MIA (July 31-August 16) and the rock and roll hit MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET (August 21-September 6).

But that's not all...new this year will be a concert series including shows with legendary entertainment icons Lucie Arnaz and John Davidson. Also scheduled is a staged reading of the new musical MERTON OF THE MOVIES by Gary William Friedman, Robert Lorick, Mel Shapiro & Stevie Holland and the Galaxy's Most Original '80s Tribute band, RUBIX KUBE! These concerts will play one performance each during the run of the mainstage shows.

Plus...the acclaimed Sharon Playhouse Children's Theater returns to the mainstage, now with three sessions! On tap for this summer will be FROZEN JR., LION KING KIDS and SEUSSICAL KIDS.

In addition to the mainstage productions, concert series and Children's Theater offerings, plans are under way to bring even more special events, concerts and cabarets to the Bok Gallery, the other performance space at the Playhouse, truly making the Sharon Playhouse a year-round theater for the Litchfield County community and surrounding Connecticut, Massachusetts and New York communities.

Sharon Playhouse is a not-for-profit professional theater that uses a unique blend of professional designers, directors, musicians, Equity, non-Equity, and dedicated community performers and volunteers providing exciting summer entertainment and training opportunities for novice and professional actors.

For tickets and more information visit www.SharonPlayhouse.org





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You