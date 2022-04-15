See Students Become Stars At The Ridgefield Playhouse's Singer Songwriter Showcase, April 25

Songwriting is an art and a craft, and over the past six weeks, a group of students led by Samantha Cole and A.J. Gundell have learned the craft, honed the art and are ready to take the stage for their Singer Songwriter Showcase at The Ridgefield Playhouse on Monday, April 25th at 7:30pm.

This workshop and showcase - part of the Classes @ The Playhouse Series, the 068 Magazine Singer Songwriter Series, and the Adam Broderick Salon & Spa Whole New You Series - are led by International recording artist and celebrity voice coach Samantha Cole and 13-time Emmy winning songwriter, producer, music supervisor and One-Stop Music Shop owner A.J. Gundell. It's a crash course on not only melody and lyrics but also the process of writing and releasing songs in the modern musical landscape. Don't miss these students step into the spotlight to debut their original works at The Playhouse, or follow along wherever you are with a Stay-At-Home Ticket!

Samantha Cole is a multi-talented singer, songwriter and performer turned vocal coach and talent manager. Cole was discovered by Universal Music's Doug Morris and Daniel Glass, and promptly signed to Universal Records. She co-wrote eight of the songs for her self-titled debut album, produced by an all-star team of hit-makers: David Foster, Nile Rodgers, Richard Marx and Rhett Lawrence. The album spawned the Top 40 single "Happy With You." The follow-up single, "Without You" (written by Cole and Foster), soared to #1 in Asia and was later covered by "American Idol" stars Kimberly Locke and Clay Aiken. She is also known for her top 5 global hit, "Luv Me Luv Me," in which she is featured with international superstar Shaggy. Cole has toured with Backstreet Boys, Shaggy and 98 Degrees and has collaborated with Boyz II Men, Robin Thicke, Diane Warren, Bon Jovi and Aerosmith songwriting teams, and more. She was also signed to EMI Publishing as a songwriter.

13-time Emmy Award-winner, A.J. Gundell thinks of himself as a musical and audio mid-wife: "I'm here to help deliver your baby," he states. A musician, composer, songwriter, music producer, engineer and sound designer, his songs have been recorded by country recording artists Kathy Mattea, Crystal Gayle, and Don Williams.

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home ticket ($25) go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or, you can visit or call the box office (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.