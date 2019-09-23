Sebastian Maniscalco Returns to Mohegan Sun on YOU BOTHER ME Tour

Fresh off a wildly successful, two-year-plus run on his Stay Hungry Tour, Billboard's 2018 "Comedian of the Year," Sebastian Maniscalco, returned this month with his new You Bother Me tour. Now comes the man the New York Times calls "America's hottest comic" has extended the initial run adding 20 more dates in 2020 across the U.S. and Canada. Stopping at Mohegan Sun Arena for back to back nights on Friday & Saturday, March 27th and 28th at 8:00pm.

Tickets are $149.00, $99.00, $79.00, and $59.00 and go on sale Friday, September 27th at 10:00am through Ticketmaster. Ticketmaster customers may log on to ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available at the Mohegan Sun Box Office beginning Saturday, September 28th at 10:00am, subject to availability.

Touted as 'the comedian's comedian" by People, Maniscalco finds himself "at the vanguard of a live comedy revolution" according to Pollstar. And the man NBC Nightly News called "comedy's new superstar" is showing no signs of slowing down.

"There's nothing like going to a live show and seeing it in real life," Maniscalco says in a recent interview with Forbes, who named him as one of the Top 10 highest-grossing stand-up comedians in the world in 2019. "Is there a comedy bubble that's going to pop soon? Yet to be seen, but as I've been in this business, it has gotten progressively better each year and I don't see it slowing down."

Not only has the star power of Maniscalco rocketed upward in the past few years thanks to shows described by Billboard as "devastatingly full force comedy," but also due to his high energy Netflix Original special, Stay Hungry. The special, which was taped over a span of five sold-out shows at the legendary Radio City Music Hall, had Maniscalco playing for a total of 28,312 long-time fans and early believers in his unique comedic voice.

Vulture recently said of the entertainer's journey to success, "Maniscalco, without a breakout TV or film role, built a tremendous fan base the old-fashioned way: one joke at a time, one audience at a time." Although he may not have started his career in film, Maniscalco's loyal fans will continue to see more acting roles from him with a performance opposite Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci in Martin Scorsese's The Irishman. The film arrives in select theaters on November, 1st and premieres on Netflix November 27th. Maniscalco is set to attend the world premiere of the film with the star-studded cast at this year's New York Film Festival on September 27th.





