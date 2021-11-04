Sacred Heart University Community Theatre Announces November Film Schedule

The SHU Community Theatre will present a month of film programming in November.

Thursday, Nov. 4 & Friday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m.: The Auschwitz Report. The harrowing true story of Freddy and Walter, two young Slovak Jews deported to Auschwitz in 1942. After escaping, the pair compiled a detailed report of the Nazi's systematic genocide that seemed too horrific to believe. (2021, 1h 34min) Only for the Nov. 4 showing, film screening and Q&A with Adele Jacobs of the Town of Fairfield Holocaust Commemoration and Rabbi Josh Ratner from Congregation Beth El, Fairfield. Moderated by Susan Granger, SHU Community Theatre's movie guru.

Saturday, Nov. 6, at 1 p.m.: Cars. Hot shot race car Lightning McQueen gets waylaid in Radiator Springs, where he finds the true meaning of family and friendship in this animated Pixar classic featuring the vocal talents of Owen Wilson, Bonnie Hunt and Paul Newman. (2006, G, 1h 57min)

Saturday, Nov. 6, at 4 & 7:30 p.m.: Coming Home. Stars Jane Fonda and Jon Voigt who both won Oscars for this moving drama about the Vietnam War's effect on the American home front. (1978, R, 2h 7min)

Sunday, Nov. 7, at 12 & 3 p.m.: The Game Plan. An NFL quarterback (Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson) living the bachelor life discovers he has an 8-year-old daughter who wants to move in with him. (2007, PG, 1h 50min)

Friday, Nov. 12, at 7:30 p.m.: Flags of Our Fathers. Clint Eastwood directed this drama about the story behind the six men who raised the flag at the Battle of Iwo Jima, an iconic moment and turning point in World War II. Starring Ryan Phillippe and Barry Pepper. (2006, R, 2h 15min)

Sunday, Nov. 14, at 12 & 3 p.m.: Toy Story. Cowboy Woody (Tom Hanks) and spaceman Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) join forces in this Pixar gem that takes a peek at what toys do when out of the watchful eye of their kid friends. (1995, G, 1h 21min)

Friday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m.: The Blind Side. Oscar winner Sandra Bullock stars as a caring woman who helps a traumatized homeless teen realize his dream of becoming a football standout. Based on a true story, this film co-stars Quinton Aaron and Tim McGRaw. (2009, PG-13, 2h 9min) SHU Community Theatre's movie guru Susan Granger will talk film and football with special guest Fairfield Warde High School Football Coach Duncan DellaVolpe.

Sunday, Nov. 21, at 12 & 3 p.m.: Pocahontas. An American legend comes to life as the daughter of an Algonquin chief falls in love with an English soldier. Animated with the vocal talents of Mel Gibson, Linda Hunt and Christian Bale. (1995, G, 1h 21min)

Friday, Nov. 26, at 7:30 p.m.: Home for the Holidays. A newly unemployed woman (Holly Hunter) braces herself for Thanksgiving with her loving, but overbearing family. Robert Downey Jr. and Anne Bancroft, Charles Durning, David Strathairn, Geraldine Chaplin, Dylan McDermott and Claire Danes co-star. (1995, PG-13, 1h 43min)

Saturday, Nov. 27, at 1 p.m.: Ratatouille. A rat who can cook and a young Paris chef team up in this animated caper with the voice talents of Brad Garrett, Patton Oswalt, Lou Romano, Janeane Garofalo and Peter O'Toole. (2007, G, 1h 51min)

Saturday, Nov. 27, at 4 & 7:30 p.m.: Planes, Trains & Automobiles. Steve Martin and John Candy star as an odd couple desperately trying to get home for Thanksgiving in this hilarious road movie. (1987, R, 1h 33min)

Sunday, Nov. 28, at 12 & 3 p.m.: Frozen. Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel and Josh Gad star as Princesses Anna and Elsa and a loveable snowman in this animated musical hit. (2013, PG, 1h 42min)

Ticket prices vary, and some screenings are free. For tickets, visit https://shucommunitytheatre.org/.