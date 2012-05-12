MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET to be Presented at Connecticut Theatre Company

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Connecticut Theatre Company will present its upcoming production of the beloved holiday classic, Miracle on 34th Street the Play. Running for a limited engagement from Thursday, December 5th through Sunday, December 14th, this heartwarming production invites audiences of all ages to step away from the holiday hustle and reconnect with the power of belief and the true joy of the holiday spirit.

Based on the cherished movie and adapted by Mountain Community Theatre from the novel by Valentine Davies, Miracle on 34th Street tells the story of an old man named Kris Kringle who is hired to play Santa Claus at Macy's. When he insists he is the real Santa, he must prove his identity in a court of law, challenging the cynicism of a world that has forgotten how to believe.

"At its heart, this play is a beautiful reminder of what the holidays are all about," says Duane Campbell, Executive Director. "It's a celebration of hope, imagination, and the simple, profound joy that comes from having faith-not just in Santa, but in the goodness of people. We promise a truly magical experience that will leave you feeling lighter and more festive."

The production is designed to transport audiences directly into the winter wonderland that is New York City. Through charming performances, festive set design, and the timeless narrative, Connecticut Theatre Company aims to create a memorable holiday experience that reinforces the message: belief is seeing with your heart, and the greatest gifts are often the ones you cannot wrap.

This limited run is the perfect family outing to kick off the holiday season and a beautiful way to ensure the holiday spirit shines bright. Don't miss the chance to witness this classic story come to life and perhaps, just perhaps, rediscover the child-like wonder within.

The cast includes: Christopher Abreu, Sophia Mae Abreu, and Josiah Abreu (Pawcatuck), Kait Adams (Plainville), Susan Bailey, Ralene Goff, Fredrick Goff, David Nunner, and Salvatore Uccello (Middletown), Max Dittmar and Zenn Langley (Hartford), Nancy Ferenc (Berlin), Molly Forrest (Wethersfield), Erin Frechette, Lilly McIntire, and Tessa Munn (Bristol), Ginamarie Garabedian (West Hartford), Rachel Harrington (Cheshire), Alex Katen (Waterbury), Jeffrey Liggett (Chester) and Julian Schranz (Enfield).

Performances will be held on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00 PM, and Sundays at 2:00 PM. The full performance schedule is as follows: Friday, December 5, 2025 at 7:00 PM; Saturday, December 6, 2025 at 7:00 PM; Sunday, December 7, 2025 at 2:00 PM; Friday, December 12, 2025 at 7:00 PM; Saturday, December 13, 2025 at 7:00 PM; Sunday, December 14, 2025 at 2:00 PM.