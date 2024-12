SIX Ths Musical Comes To The Bushnell This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Bushnell has announced the regal return of the Tony Award-Winning electrifying musical phenomenon SIX by Tony Award-winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss are on sale now for eight performances from December 31 through January 5, 2025.

The cast features Chani Maisonet as Catherine of Aragon, Gaby Albo as Anne Boleyn, Kelly Denice Taylor as Jane Seymour, Danielle Mendoza as Anna of Cleves, Alizé Cruz as Katherine Howard, and Tasia Jungbauer as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Taylor Sage Evans, Hailey Lewis, Carlina Parker, Caroline Siegrist and Amaya White. All casting is subject to change.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

SIX won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

The New York Times says SIX “TOTALLY RULES!” (Critic's Pick) and The Washington Post hails SIX as “Exactly the kind of energizing, inspirational illumination this town aches for!"

Performances of SIX at The Bushnell will be Tuesday, Dec 31 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Jan 2 at 2:00 and 7:30 p.m.; Friday, January 3 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, January 4 at 2:00 and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, January 5 at 1:00 and 6:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in person at The Bushnell Box Office, by calling (860) 987-5900 or online at bushnell.org

*Special Offer: Ring in the New Year with SIX and First Night Hartford. Catch the First Night Hartford fireworks at 6pm followed by SIX at The Bushnell! Plus - use code SIXNYE to ring in 2025 with 25% off* select tickets to SIX through December 31! OR see SIX and then join one of the First Night Hartford activities downtown or in Bushnell Park.

Learn more about First Night Hartford events and get your button for First Night Hartford here. Your First Night Hartford button allows you to access special events around downtown Hartford and enjoy themed activities, exclusive performances, and unique food and drinks.

SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, featuring choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Set Design), Tony Award-Winner Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design), and Tim Deiling (Lighting Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam, CSA with original US casting by Bob Mason. Theater Matters is General Manager, Sam Levy is Associate Producer and Lucas McMahon is U.S. Executive Producer.

SIX is produced in the United States by Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes, George Stiles, and Kevin McCollum.

SIX, which closed in March 2020 due to the pandemic on what was supposed to be opening night, is now playing at the Lena Horne Theatre on Broadway in New York City. The show had a successful North American Premiere at Chicago Shakespeare in the summer of 2019. Prior to Broadway, the show played limited engagements at American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) in Cambridge, MA, the Citadel Theatre in Edmonton, AB Canada, and the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in Saint Paul, MN.

Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss devised the original concept and started writing SIX when they were students at Cambridge University in early 2017. It was first presented as the Cambridge University Musical Theatre Society's submission to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe later that year, playing a one-month run and featuring student actors. SIX went on to get picked up by UK Producers and a new production was mounted, with professional actors and a predominantly new creative team, at the Norwich Playhouse and then again at Edinburgh Festival in 2018. A limited engagement at the Arts Theatre in London garnered the WhatsOnStage Award for Best Off-West End Production and the show toured the UK in the autumn of 2018 before returning to the Arts Theatre and subsequently the Lyric Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue.

The SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT Broadway album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts and surpassed 6 million streams in its first month.

SIX is currently on-stage at the Lena Horne Theatre (256 W. 47th St) on Broadway in New York City, the Vaudeville Theatre in London's West End, on tour in the UK, and at the Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto.

Comments