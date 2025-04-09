SISTER ACT Begins Perfomances At Fairfield Center Stage In May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Community theater group Fairfield Center Stage will present the musical comedy SISTER ACT, based on the hit movie in downtown Fairfield, CT. The show runs for two weekends, May 9-18, 2025 at Wakeman Hall inside First Church Congregational of Fairfield.

The performance schedule is as follows: Fri May 9 @ 7:30pm, Sat May 10 @ 7pm, Sun May 11 @ 4pm, Fri May 16 @ 7:30pm, Sat May 17 @ 2pm, Sat May 17 @ 7pm, Sun May 18 @ 4pm.

This production will feature a cast of 30 local performers and a live onstage band of 5 musicians.

The all-local production staff includes Director Brian Crook, Choreographer Bonnie Gregson, Music Director Ken Legum, Scenic Designer Kelley Wright, Costume Designer Christy McIntosh-Newsom, Sound Designer Chris Gensur, and Lighting Designer Don Rowe. Brian Bish serves as Media Manager, and Trudi Durrell serves as Stage Manager. Fairfield Center Stage is led by Artistic Director Christy McIntosh-Newsom & Executive Producer Eli Newsom.

The all-local cast includes Leondra Smith-West (Deloris Van Cartier), Marilyn Olsen (Mother Superior), Marcelle Morrisey (Sister Mary Robert), Najlaa Noonan (Sister Mary Patrick), Mia Tommins (Sister Mary Lazarus), Natasha Fenster (Sister Mary Martin of Tours), Sarah McCormack (Sister Mary Theresa), Emmanuella Dorcely (Michelle), Hailey Stevenson (Tina), Andy Stubbs (Monsignor O'Hara), Ken Skjeveland (Curtis), Jay Reyes (Eddie), Jess Ricketts (TJ), Jayden Santos (Pablo), Cheyenne Perez (Joey), John Moran (Ernie), and Brian Bish (Drag Queen).

The Ensemble includes: Jim Hisey, Maggie Kruse, Ben Legum, Jacob Legum, Sam Matis, Bridget McBride, Alana Merly, Lindsay Protsko, Jasmin Salas, Rhet Sealfon, Lauren Sittard, Xoe Tracey, Taylor Tunstall and Jennifer Turner.

Ticketing/seating policies:

Regular reserved seating is available for $30. VIP table seating ($45) allows a bring-your-own-food option for 4-top and 6-top tables (must purchase entire table). There are also 2 front-row church pews for sale that seat 4 people ($25 per person, must purchase entire pew). No outside drinks at this event per the agreement with the venue. Concessions (drinks/snacks) available before and throughout the performance.

Table Seating Bring-Your-Own-Food option: VIP table patrons who have purchased a VIP table (sold as a 4-top or a 6-top) may choose to bring their own food to enjoy before and during the performance. No outside beverages permitted per the agreement with our venue. VIP patrons will also be provided their choice of a bottle of wine or non-alcoholic drinks (soda/water), and additional drinks may be purchased from concessions.

Individual seated patrons ($30): seating will be in regular row seating (folding chairs), 16 seats per row. There will be two front-row church pews available for sale at each performance. Bring-Your-Own-Food is not permitted in regular seating due to close proximity to other patrons (no outside food or drinks permitted for this seating section, but concessions food/drinks permitted.)

Seating begins approximately 30 minutes before showtime and the approximate running time is 2 hours and 30 minutes, including one intermission.

Concession snacks and drinks will be available before the show and at intermission. A bar with wine (red / white / sparkling), soft drinks, and candy/snacks will be open before and during the performance. Parking is free in the on-site lot. Indoor public restrooms available.

Patrons will check in at the entrance and show their phone with an order confirmation email. This is a paperless event. All sales are final and there are no refunds or exchanges, with the exception of an unforeseen canceled performance (in which case patrons will have the option to choose between being reseated at another performance, future credit, or a refund). Transferring tickets to another person's name is allowed, email the box office for requests (info@fairfieldcenterstage.org).

Parental Advisory: all ages welcome (all patrons must have a ticket), but we recommend this full-length production for audience members age 8+, and it is not recommended for anyone under the age of 4. Everyone, regardless of age, must have a ticket. Please no babes in arms --- and as a courtesy to other patrons, guardians are thanked in advance for temporarily removing any rambunctious little ones to the outer lobby during the performance.

Audience Policy: In order to support a collaborative and respectful environment for our performers and audiences, the producers/house staff reserve the right to ask any disruptive patrons to exit the performance space.

About the show:

Sister Act is the feel-good musical comedy smash based on the hit 1992 film that has audiences jumping to their feet! Featuring original music by Tony- and eight-time Oscar winner, Alan Menken (Newsies, Beauty and the Beast, Little Shop of Horrors), this uplifting musical was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

When disco diva, Deloris Van Cartier, witnesses a murder, she is put in protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she won't be a found: a convent! Disguised as a nun, she finds herself at odds with both the rigid lifestyle and uptight Mother Superior. Using her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community but, in doing so, blows her cover. Soon, the gang is giving chase, only to find them up against Deloris and the power of her newly found sisterhood.

Following this show the 2024/25 season concludes with the 12th Annual Playathon on May 31. Future shows and auditions will be announced later this spring. Open call auditions are held throughout the year at various times.

Fairfield Center Stage is a local community theater group in Fairfield, CT that utilizes local artists and staff from Fairfield County. Inspired by the concept of environmental theatre, Fairfield Center Stage dedicates its seasons of shows to putting Fairfield "center stage," by highlighting several of the town's amazing venues.

For additional information about Fairfield Center Stage, visit www.fairfieldcenterstage.org

