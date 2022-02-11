SHANGHAI ACROBATS: THE NEW SHANGHAI CIRCUS Comes To The Ridgefield Playhouse In March

Travel back to ancient China with Shanghai Acrobats: The New Shanghai Circus at The Ridgefield Playhouse!

An annual tradition, Shanghai Acrobats return by popular demand on Sunday, March 6 at 4pm, part of the Xfinity Family Series with support from HamletHub and sponsored by Dimitri's Diner/Gyro on Pita.

The Shanghai Acrobats are considered to be China's most celebrated acrobatic company; the performers for the New Shanghai Circus have stunned and amazed audiences all over the world. Each year the troupe adds new performers creating a revolving line-up of award winning favorites including Human Strength and Beauty, Plates Spinning, Jar Jugglers, Diabolo, Magic Clock, Butterfly Lovers, Aerial Ballet, and more.

Experience a lost culture as acrobats showcase dramatic interpretation of classic Chinese dance and physical performance art with extraordinary and inventive feats of strength and skill, control and balance, grace and charisma. The acrobats of the New Shanghai Circus are spellbinding and truly incredible. This talented troupe returns with a renewed spirit of mystery and magic which was central to their acclaimed Broadway tour. The New Shanghai Circus brings the finest traditions which challenge the belief of what humans can do and continues to wow audiences of all ages. Make it a great day out with the family - visit Dimitri's Diner (16 Prospect Street, Ridgefield) before or after the show and enjoy 10% off your bill when tickets are presented.

Under the direction of Zhao Lizhi, the artistry of The Acrobats of China - The New Shanghai Circus is unparalleled. This youthful and graceful company enthralls audiences with a range of acrobatic performances, most of them typifying Chinese circus and offering a refreshing alternative to the Western tradition with acts that often trace their origin to the harvest festivals of more than 2,000 years ago. Individually and collectively, these artists attain levels that make it seem almost unfair to single out any one act; from jugglers to the comic knife throwers to the bicyclist who finishes by piling about ten of his colleagues aboard his vehicle!

Fans of circus of any sort are bound to appreciate the young women spinning six plates at a time atop sticks, while one of their number goes through amazing contortions without ever dropping a dish. And what about the woman who stacks chair atop chair on a fragile foundation of four vases atop a table, and makes her way acrobatically to the pinnacle of this rickety structure? Or the young man who juggles a huge jar, usually using only his back or shoulders, and catching it on edge atop his head? Or the young man who builds an absolutely ungainly structure of more than 20 wooden benches and balances them on his head? What is the secret of the young woman who manages to lie horizontally with no apparent support but the point of a sword placed against the back of her neck?

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home ticket ($35) go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or, you can visit or call the box office (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.