SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER Will Arrive at Pantochino Teen Theatre

Pantochino Teen Theatre will soon present the Broadway musical, “Saturday Night Fever” based on the 1977 movie phenomenon, at The MAC, Milford Arts Council on Railroad Avenue in downtown Milford. Co-producers Bert Bernardi and Jimmy Johansmeyer have announced three performances, February 21-23.

Based on the Paramount/RSO film and story by Nik Cohn, the musical was adapted for the stage by Robert Stigwood in collaboration with Bill Oakes. The North American version was written by Sean Cercone and David Abbinanti and features songs by the Bee Gees.

In this beloved story, Tony Manero is the paint clerk in Brooklyn who spends his weekends at a local disco where he moonlights as king of the dance floor. When he meets dancer Stephanie, a friendship blossoms as they reflect on what’s important in life amid rising social tensions and disillusionment.

“We’re delighted to give these young actors the opportunity to explore the rarely-performed musical, said director Bernardi. “The entire MAC playing space will be used with seating surrounding the action of the play for an exciting, immersive experience for both the actors and audience,” he added.

The cast includes twenty-three young actors from Milford, Stratford, Branford, Trumbull, Seymour, West Haven, Fairfield, Killingworth, and Beacon Falls.

“Saturday Night Fever” is sponsored by The Milford Bank. Pantochino’s fifteenth season is sponsored by the Connecticut Post Mall and Dennis Beirne of William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty. The musical is produced through special arrangements with Broadway Licensing.

Pantochino Teen Theatre allows young actors the opportunity to work with professional directors and designers outside the academic setting, on a schedule matching that of professional theater. The production has been cast, learned and rehearsed in an immersive ten rehearsals. Bernardi directs the show with Justin Rugg as musical director and Sally Hong, choreographer. Lighting for the production is designed by Jakob Kelsey with sound design by Tyler Kittleman and costumes by Johansmeyer.

Performances are Friday, February 21 at 7:30pm, Saturday February 22 at 5:30pm and Sunday, February 23 at 2pm.

