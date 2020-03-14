SASSAFRAZZ: FROM ROOTS TO MASTER Cancelled at Autorino Center

Due to concerns of COVID-19, the performance of Sassafrazz at the Autorino Center will be postponed to the 2020-2021 performance season.

Following Raphael Xavier's critically acclaimed performance of Point of Interest at the Autorino Center in Feb., 2017, Raphael Xavier returns to perform his newest and most ambitious work, Sassafrazz: From Roots To Mastery.

Sassafrazz is the culmination of Xavier's 37 years of Breaking. The performance will focus on the three stages of life: birth, life, and death. Three levels and styles of Breaking will represent these life stages: Top Rock, Footwork, and Ground Text. Four breakers and four jazz musicians, perform together to create a structured, yet improvised and intricate, dance and music composition. Sassafrazz is a conversation between Jazz and Breaking, a conversation exemplifying the longevity of Jazz and Breaking as contemporary art forms. Xavier, entering his fifth decade of life, has emerged as one of Hip-Hop's most veteran and venerable Breakers.





