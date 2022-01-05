Russian Ballet Theatre Launches National Tour Of Legendary SWAN LAKE in Connecticut

The Russian Ballet Theatre announced today it is coming to Connecticut to rehearse and launch their breathtaking new production of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's legendary classic Swan Lake. The gorgeous production, which features an international ballet corps drawn from ten different countries, will rehearse at Waterbury's stately Palace Theater for a week before launching their national tour with a performance on Wednesday, February 9 at 7pm. The production encores later that same week on Saturday, February 12 at 7:30pm at The Bushnell in Hartford, giving the Nutmeg State two opportunities to see the tour before it heads out to 50 other cities across the United States.

In Swan Lake, one of Tchaikovsky's most ravishing scores is paired with an enchanted love story inspired by Russian and German folk tales. On his 21st birthday, Prince Siegfried is told he must marry from an array of princesses selected for him. Upset that he is not being allowed to marry for love, Siegfried escapes into the night where he spies and becomes smitten with the beautiful swan princess Odette. Will the two be able to break the curse that has made her a swan or will the conniving sorcerer Rothbart thwart their plans to be together forever?

Russian Ballet Theatre's production of Swan Lake is replete with the visual splendor and virtuoso dancing global audiences have come to expect from classical Russian dance. The 2022 tour delights by pairing time-honored Russian traditions with some delightful new inspirations. Choreographer Nadezhda Kalinina (Mariinsky Theatre, Omsk State Music Theatre, Teatro Lirico) lovingly retouches the legendary 1895 St. Petersburg version of the ballet. With a new prologue, she offers an explanation for the wrath of evil sorcerer Rothbart, undoubtedly leaving the audience ready to dive into the action and beauty of the piece.

This Swan Lake will feature richly detailed, hand-painted sets as well as radiant costumes following designs originally envisioned by the great theater masters. Accomplished young designer Sergei Novikov (Mariinsky Theatre, Omsk State Music Theatre, St. Petersburg State Music Hall Theatre) has perfected not only exquisite new sets, but also 150 gorgeous costumes that bring fresh representation to this timeless ballet.

Award-winner Irina Strukova's grand artistry gives a magical touch to this already magnificent production. Known for her film makeup creations (Netflix, HBO, Crazy Rich Asians), Strukova has created hair designs and special effects makeup that, together with the dazzling costumes, further enlighten this whimsical fantasy.

Russian Ballet Theatre's Swan Lake performs Wednesday, January 9 at 7pm at the Palace Theater located at 100 East Main Street in downtown Waterbury. Tickets for the performance are $44 to $89 and can be purchased by visiting palacetheaterct.org or by calling (203) 346-2000. Swan Lake will be repeated on Saturday, January 12 at 7:30pm at The Bushnell located at 166 Capitol Avenue in Hartford. Tickets for that performance are $42-$119 and can be purchased by visiting bushnell.org or by calling (860) 987-5900.

For more information visit Russian Ballet Theatre's official website: russianballettheatre.com