Review: DECADES IN CONCERT: 80S at Downtown Cabaret Theatre

On Friday, June 6, I had the pleasure of seeing yet another phenomenal installment of the Downtown Cabaret Theatre's Decades in Concert series, Decades in Concert: 80S (2025). Of the three so far, this one has been my favorite! Decades in Concert: 80S (2025) is written by Phill Hill, directed and choreographed by Jennifer Kaye, and performed at the Downtown Cabaret Theatre in Bridgeport CT. Decades in Concert: 80S represents a trip through song, dance, and video clips of the decade I entered as a pre-schooler and left as a high school freshman.

Consistently with the Decades in Concert series, the usual stellar cast of Robert Peterpaul, Everton George, Mikayla Petrilla, and Saige Noelle provide first-rate performances that truly captivate the feel of the decade and radiate positive energy throughout the audience. The performers have excellent stage chemistry with each other, harmonize well, and truly look like they are having a great time up on stage, and when breaking the fourth wall and interacting with the audience! All of those four performers bring their “A” game to every performance and are the total package!

Consistent with the Decades in Concert series, Decades in Concert: 80S (2025) songs and video clips are not in sequence from 1980 through 1989, but interspersed throughout the years. Some of the songs and parts of the songs are solos, some duets, some trios, and some quartets. As always, the right person sings the right parts of every song to create the greatest experience both for cast and audience. All four cast members make numerous costume changes throughout the show, sometimes reflecting 1980s styles and other times reflecting specific artists whose songs they are performing. On some numbers, they are joined on stage by talented dancers Emily Pisarra and Michael Young.

The video clips are sometimes during costume changes, and also interspersed throughout many of the songs. They include some still images, some news footage, television footage, movie footage, sports footage, and some old commercials, highlighted by a Wendy's "Where's the Beef?" commercial starring Clara Peller.

The opening number features all the cast members. It is "Back in Time," from Huey Lewis & the News, the song from the movie Back to the Future. Moving on, we hear upbeat songs originally by Bruce Springsteen, Bon Jovi, the Clash, Stevie Nicks, Tears for Fears, Dead or Alive, Genesis, the Eurythmics, Tina Turner, Loverboy, Madonna, Bonnie Tyler, and Robert Palmer, not necessarily in that specific order.

The show takes a somber turn when footage of the Challenger exploding is shown. The footage is followed up by moving performances of ballads, such as "Brothers in Arms" by Dire Straits, "In the Air Tonight" by Phil Collins, and "True Colors," by Cyndi Lauper.

Following a Donna Summer number, the first act ends with a medley of rocking songs by female artists including the Gogos, Blondie, and two songs each by Joan Jett and Pat Benatar.

Everybody cuts "Footloose," as that Kenny Loggins song opens act two. Other numbers include songs originally by the Buggles, Run D.M.C. w/Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, Roxette, another Dire Straits song, another Bruce Springsteen song, another Cyndi Lauper song, another Pat Benatar song, two more Madonna songs, two Prince songs, Neil Diamond, Poison, U2, A-ha, Simple Minds, Duran Duran, Queen w/David Bowie, the Pointer Sisters, the B52s Tom Petty, the Bangles, Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, and the Weather Girls, not in that specific order. The show ends with Journey's "Don't Stop Believing," a favorite of many.

There may have been more songs than what I listed, but those are what come to mind, after having seen this spectacular production!

The Decades in Concert series has already also showcased the 1960s and 1970s, both of which were also phenomenal shows featuring these same four star performers. So, what decade will be next? Will the show rock around the clock at the hop all shook up with Johnny B. Goode, Peggy Sue, Miss Molly, and Little Susie? Alternatively, might we see what’s up under the bridge with Jeremy, as he smells like teen spirit during the November rain? In other words, will we hear “Mr. Sandman,” or “Enter Sandman?” Either way, with this phenomenal cast, it is sure to be yet another first-rate performance!

I highly recommend Decades in Concert: 80S (2025). which is scheduled to continue to run through Sunday, June 29, 2025. For times and tickets, please go to Tickets.

