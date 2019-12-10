Relationship Coach Karenna Alexander Comes To The Palace

If you're looking for love in all the wrong places, come hear Karenna Alexander share the secrets of finding love in the 21st century on Saturday, January 11, 2pm as part of the Palace Theater's 2ND ACT series. Alexander, a dating and relationship expert, and former matchmaker, helps people navigate dating and find love. Her 2ND ACT developed after conquering dating dilemmas of her own. The presentation includes a light pre-show meal in the intimate space of the Poli Club on the venue's second floor. A cash bar will be available.

Sponsors are the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute @ UCONN Waterbury, PEAK Physical Therapy and the Village at East Farms. Tickets are $25 ( $20 for OLLI and AARP members) can be purchased online at www.palacetheaterct.org, by phone at 203-346-2000, or in person at the Box Office, 100 East Main St, Waterbury.

2ND ACT is a monthly storytelling series featuring ordinary people sharing the extraordinary things they are doing in the 2ND (half) ACT of their lives! Inspirational, experiential and comical, these after-50 life stories will ignite your own imagination to join the growing community of 2ND ACTers!





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You