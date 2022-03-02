Registration Now Open For Legacy Theatre's Spring Classes And Summer Intensives

Looking for something fun to do? If you want to learn a new skill, dust off some old acting chops, or even meet new people, Legacy Theatre has classes for all ages and skill levels!

This Spring, Legacy Theatre is partnering with the Branford Parks and Recreation Department to once again offer a series of exciting performance classes at the Joe Trapasso Community House in Branford. The Spring session of courses is for theatre lovers and theatre novices alike, beginning April 2nd and running Saturdays through June 4th.

Taught by theatre professionals, these classes are an exceptional opportunity to learn from the best! The class offerings include: "Class for Tots: Toddler Dance, Storytime, and Drama," "Emerging Actors Acting Class: Ages 7-9," "Young Professionals Acting Class: Ages 10-12," "Acting for Teens," "Adult Improv Class," and "Cabaret Class for Adults." In addition to all of these classes, Legacy will also be running the "Wheel Life Theatre Troupe," a free class for those who ambulate with crutches or use wheelchairs, and a newly established "Veterans Improv Group," a free class open to all veterans and led by Drama Therapist Mary Lou Lauricella. Registration for Spring classes is open now, so make sure to secure a spot before they're gone! Visit Legacy's website to learn more about their spring class offerings, and to register: legacytheatrect.org/classes.

In addition to the Spring Saturday classes, registration is now also open for Legacy's week-long Summer Intensives! The intensives include "Legacy's Emerging Actors Intensive: Ages 7-12," which will run July 18-22, and "Legacy's Young Professionals Intensive: Ages 13-18," which will run July 25-29. Previous instructors have included the likes of Broadway's Stephanie Gibson and Allison Thomas Lee, and TV and Film star Andrew Pastides. Students and parents alike have been impressed and excited by Legacy's programming. "My daughter completely enjoyed her first experience with Legacy, and I was so very impressed with her and all the participants of Dive into Drama: Summer Intensive," said a Summer Intensive parent and Branford Resident. "Thank you for what you and Legacy Theatre are doing for our children." Registration is live for these Summer Intensives, so make sure to sign up to claim your spot today!

Don't miss your chance to take advantage of these fantastic opportunities this Spring and Summer through Legacy Theatre. With classes for all ages, there truly is something for everyone! For more information and registration, please visit LegacyTheatreCT.org/classes. Please email Info@LegacyTheatreCT.org with any questions, or call (203) 315-1901.

Tickets for Legacy's 2022 season are also on sale now at LegacyTheatreCT.org or through the Box Office at (203) 315-1901. Naming opportunities and sponsorships are still available, please email Gina@LegacyTheatreCT.org for more information.