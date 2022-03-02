Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Register Now For Playhouse Theatre Academy's Spring Sessions Of CREATIVE KIDS In Simsbury & Hartford

Playhouse Theatre Academy is dedicated to offering professional theatre programs for emerging artists of all ages and abilities.

Mar. 2, 2022  

In this class for ages 4-6, students will explore their abilities in storytelling by creating their own play based on a children's book. Exercises and games will focus on acting, storytelling, puppetry, and character building.

Kindergarten prerequisite, but children ages 4 and older who have attended pre-k are welcome to register with approval. There will be a Share Day on the final class for family and friends! Need-based scholarships available.

Playhouse Theatre Academy's eight-week sessions of CREATIVE KIDS will be held in Simsbury and Hartford, CT. Choose whichever location is most convenient for you! Please visit www.PlayhouseTheatreAcademy.org for a breakdown of class dates and times by location.

For more information, including pricing and registration form, please visit www.PlayhouseTheatreAcademy.org.



