Register Now For Playhouse Theatre Academy's Spring Sessions Of CREATIVE KIDS In Simsbury & Hartford

In this class for ages 4-6, students will explore their abilities in storytelling by creating their own play based on a children's book. Exercises and games will focus on acting, storytelling, puppetry, and character building.

Kindergarten prerequisite, but children ages 4 and older who have attended pre-k are welcome to register with approval. There will be a Share Day on the final class for family and friends! Need-based scholarships available.

Playhouse Theatre Academy's eight-week sessions of CREATIVE KIDS will be held in Simsbury and Hartford, CT. Choose whichever location is most convenient for you! Please visit www.PlayhouseTheatreAcademy.org for a breakdown of class dates and times by location.

Playhouse Theatre Academy is dedicated to offering professional theatre programs for emerging artists of all ages and abilities. Playhouse Theatre Academy is able to provide access to professional artists, productions and opportunities through our affiliation with Playhouse on Park. Whether your goal is to be a professional actor or to explore your imagination and creativity in a new way, the Playhouse Theatre Academy is a home for quality theatre instruction.

For more information, including pricing and registration form, please visit www.PlayhouseTheatreAcademy.org.