Reading of THE IRISH RABBI Comes to The Connecticut Theatre Exchange in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Connecticut Theatre Exchange, the new artist development center housed at The Frederick Gunn School's Thomas S. Perakos Arts and Community Center, 22 Kirby Road, Washington, CT 06793, will present a reading of "The Irish Rabbi" by Susan Cinoman on June 13th at 5pm-7pm. Admission is free, donations are appreciated.

When a wedding ceremony falls apart with the disappearance of both the bride to be and the handsome Rabbi who was to officiate, a diverse and hysterical family, including a video gamer groom, and a morally ambiguous bridesmaid, try desperately to put the pieces back together, against seemingly insurmountable odds.

The workshop, and reading which follows, is directed by Artistic Director, Tracy Liz Miller. She and Kent Burnham lead the new development center, CTX, a 501c3 organization, which connects artists to each other, the community and the professional theatre at large.





Comments