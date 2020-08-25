Pleasant Valley Drive-In Theater Presents Socially Distanced Fundraiser Performance of ASSASSINS

The performance will take place Wednesday, September 23, 2020.

The cast of the acclaimed 2015 Nancy Marine Studio Theater production of Stephen Sondheim's ASSASSINS is reuniting in a re-imagined, LIVE! Socially-distant "car show" performance at Pleasant Valley Drive-In Theater on Wednesday, September 23, 2020! Performers will be staged in "vehicle pods"(pickup/flatbed trucks, wagons, open cars) and socially distant locations with video cameras that will capture the LIVE performances that will be projected in real time on the big screen so everyone can see with sound running through the drive-in's FM Transmitter system so you can hear the performances in your car or on other devices.

This encore presentation is directed by Katherine Ray with music director Dan Koch and features Warner stage alumni - Matt Cornish, Ian Diedrich, Adam Fancher, John Farias, Michelle Funaro, Joe Harding, Tony Leone, Lyn Nagel, Josh Newey, Keith Paul, Steffon Sampson, Juliette Koch, Trevor Rinaldi, Noel Roberge, Jonathan Ross and Priscilla Squiers.

Spaces are limited! Only 175 cars will be admitted (including 20 VIP spots) - $100 per car with up to five passengers general admission or $250 per car with up to five passenger VIP.

Tickets will be available ONLINE only on the Warner Theatre's website (www.warnertheatre.org). Tickets are print-at-home or on your mobile device. Gates will open at 6:30pm and the performance will begin at 7:30pm.

"It took a little finger no time to change the world." ASSASSINS is not a musical about an American Presidential assassin, it's about nine of them. This one act historical "revusical" explores the dark side of the American experience when our nation's most notorious assassins gather to violently pursue a twisted American Dream. From John Wilkes Booth to Lee Harvey Oswold, writers Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman bend the rules of time and space, taking us on a nightmarish roller coaster ride in which assassins and would-be assassins from different historical periods meet, interact and inspire each other to harrowing acts in the name of the American Dream.

A multiple Tony Award-winning theatrical tour-de-force, ASSASSINS combines Sondheim's signature blend of intelligently stunning lyrics and beautiful music with a panoramic story of our nation's culture of celebrity and the violent means some will use to obtain it, embodied by America's four successful and five would-be presidential assassins. Bold, original, disturbing and alarmingly funny, ASSASSINS is perhaps the most controversial musical ever written. "When you've got a gun, everybody pays attention."

Special thanks to Donna McGrane and Pleasant Valley Drive-In Theater for granting us permission to use their facility for this fundraiser performance.

ASSASSINS contains strong language, gun violence and adult situations. It may not be suitable for all ages.

ASSASSINS is presented through special arrangement with MUSIC THEATER INTERNATIONAL (MTI).

