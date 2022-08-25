Playhouse Theatre Academy & Falcetti School Of Music To Hold Open House In Simsbury

After a successful Grand Opening event this past spring, Falcetti School of Music and Playhouse Theatre Academy are hosting an Open House filled with summer fun and mini classes! The Open House will be held at Simsmore Square in Simsbury, CT on Saturday, September 10th from 1pm to 4pm.

It is free and open to the public! This event includes live music, mini classes, a photo booth, face painting, refreshments, giveaways, and so much more! It's an afternoon filled with things that go well together, just like music and theatre. You can stop by for a few activities, or stay the entire time. Join us rain or shine! For a full schedule of events, visit www.PlayhouseTheatreAcademy.org.

Playhouse Theatre Academy is dedicated to offering professional theatre programs for emerging artists of all ages and abilities. All students learn from expert faculty who share their exceptional abilities and love of theatre. Managed by Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse Theatre Academy provides access to professional artists, productions and opportunities through their affiliation with Playhouse on Park. Whether your goal is to be a professional actor or to explore your imagination and creativity in a new way, the Playhouse Theatre Academy is a home for quality theatre instruction.

Falcetti School of Music provides private lessons in a wide variety of instruments including woodwinds, brass, strings, voice, and audio-engineering. Additionally, they provide group music lessons and community programming for the public through libraries, independent living facilities, rec departments, and other organizations.

Falcetti School of Music and Playhouse Theatre Academy's new teaching facility is located at 540 Hopmeadow Street in Simsbury, Connecticut and features teaching studios, performance spaces, and an intimate recital hall. To Learn more about Playhouse Theatre Academy, Contact Jill Zarcone at JZarcone@PlayhouseTheatreGroup.org or 860-523-5900 x16. To learn more about Falcetti School of Music, contact Jennifer Brevik at jenniferbrevik@falcettimusic.com or 413-374-7458.