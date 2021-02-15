Playhouse Theatre Academy Announces New Classes for Kids, Teens and Adults

Playhouse Theatre Academy will offer a variety of programs this spring for Kids, Teens, and Adults. From song interpretation, to playwriting, to spoken word techniques, and everything in between, there is something for everyone! Registration is open for all spring programming. Pricing, full class descriptions, and Teaching Artist bios can be found on the Education tab on www.PlayhouseOnPark.org.

The first Adult Master Class is BREAKING DOWN THE SONG with Dr. Colin Britt, on March 1st. Colin will help you analyze, deconstruct, and interpret your songs with a deeper understanding of the songwriters' intent, while also working on telling your story. Next up is the VIRTUAL JUMPSTART PLAYWRITING CLASS with Arlene Hutton, on April 8 and 15. This class is for playwrights, actors, directors, designers and anyone interested in exploring the creative process and broadening their skills in storytelling. RE-IMAGINING THE CLASSICS with Madeline Sayet will take place on May 3. This acting workshop will guide performers through the process of making unique, distinctive, imaginative choices with classic monologues. We are incredibly fortunate to have these esteemed Guest Teacher Artists join us this spring.

Playhouse Theatre Academy's Spring Session for kids and teens starts as early as March 3; online and in-person options are available. Each class runs for an eight-week session, and there will be a Share Day on the final class. In CREATIVE KIDS (ages 4-6) with instructor Dana Rudnansky, students will explore their abilities in storytelling by creating their own play with shadow puppets based on the book Little Blue Truck in Springtime by Alice Schertleand. In YOUNG ACTORS IMPROV: BUILDING A SCENE (ages 7-12) with Sarah Oschmann, students will create their own scenes, and learn how their improvised characters and situations can thrive on the stage. Teen classes are for ages 13-18. In ACTING FOR TEENS: DEVISING A SCENE with instructor Michael Hinton, students will perform improv exercises, play games, share their ideas, and collaborate with their peers to create their own unique scenes. In PERFORMING THE SPOKEN WORD with Laugh Sanchez, students will study poetic devices and techniques for writing; they will empower themselves by expressing and sharing their own personal truths.

Playhouse Theatre Academy is dedicated to offering professional theatre programs for emerging artists of all ages and abilities. Playhouse Theatre Academy is able to provide access to professional artists, productions and opportunities through our affiliation with Playhouse on Park. Whether your goal is to be a professional actor or to explore your imagination and creativity in a new way, the Playhouse Theatre Academy is a home for quality theatre instruction.

For more information, including pricing and registration forms, please visit the Education tab on www.playhouseonpark.org.