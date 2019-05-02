Playhouse On Park Presents THE MUSICAL ADVENTURES OF FLAT STANLEY Sensory-Friendly Performance

The Miracle League of CT partners with Playhouse on Park in producing special sensory-friendly performances of The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley, the final show of Playhouse's 2018-2019 Young Audience Series. All tickets will be specially priced at $5 for this performance only, all seats reserved.

The Miracle League of CT provides opportunities for children with sensory issues and other special needs to enjoy educational and cultural activities. The Miracle League of CT is, additionally, the official and Primary Sponsor for Playhouse on Park's Season Ten Young Audience Series.

Sensory friendly performances are a welcoming and inclusive place for families to engage in live theater in the following ways: eliminating startling sounds when at all possible, keeping the lights at a low level throughout the show, providing a respite area in the lobby for those who may need a break, and giving the option of talking during the performance.

Based on the best-selling book series by Timothy Allen McDonald, Stanley folds his way around the world with his flat-tastic hijinks. Stanley Lambchop is your ordinary, everyday, run-of-the-mill, ten-year-old: normal mom and dad, normal little brother, normal life. But Stanley wants to travel the world, do something amazing, something no one's ever seen before. One night, the bulletin board on the wall above Stanley's bed comes loose and falls - right on top of Stanley!

The next morning, Stanley Lambchop wakes up flat! In a whirlwind musical travelogue, Stanley - the ultimate exchange student - scours the globe for a solution to his unusual problem. He's stamped, posted and cancelled from Hollywood and France to Honolulu and beyond. And, whether he's thwarting a robbery at the Louvre Museum in Paris, or "hanging ten" off the coast of Hawaii, Stanley is closing in on his goal of being a three-dimensional boy once more. The Sensory program is scheduled for Saturday, June 1 at 10am. The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley runs May 31- June 9.

School groups are welcome to come to the theater through our Literature Alive program. As part of the student's field trip to the theater for a matinee, the Playhouse also provides: a study guide to prepare students for the production, a professional from the Playhouse to lead a workshop for students, and a meet and greet with the cast after the show. Teachers and paraprofessionals attend the trip for free!

To purchase your discounted sensory-friendly performance tickets, or for more information, call the Playhouse on Park box office at 860-523-5900 x10, or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. For those who need wheelchair accessible seating, please call the box office directly. The Miracle League's goal is to remove all barriers for programs and events; if a financial barrier exists, please contact info@miracleleaguect.org. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You