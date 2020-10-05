Playhouse On Park Brings HOME PLATE COMEDY To Dunkin' Donuts Park

On Friday, October 23rd, Playhouse on Park is bringing their famous Comedy Night to Dunkin' Donuts Park.

On Friday, October 23rd, Playhouse on Park is bringing their famous Comedy Night to Dunkin' Donuts Park, Home of the Hartford Yard Goats! HOME PLATE COMEDY will take place outside in the bleachers. It will begin at 7pm (gates open at 6pm).

Linda Belt and Darren Rivera will co-headline for 90 minutes of laughs! Tickets are $15. Outside food & drink is not permitted. Seating will be assigned, and socially distanced. You will not need a physical ticket; your name and party size will be on a check-in list at the gate/entry way. Masks must be worn at all times unless you are in your seat. Dunkin' Donuts Park requires social distancing at all times. Seating is limited. Parking is $7 (cash only). Concessions will be open. Remember to dress for a crisp fall day; bring your blankets and hand warmers!

Linda Belt (Co-Headliner) is a New Jersey native (a comedy routine in itself). She moved to CT in 1987 where she became a suburban pillar of the community attending PTO meetings and baseball games. Linda became very tired holding up that pillar and instead holds her own as a professional stand up comic. Her humor touches on the absurdities of modern life and explores marriage, sex, parenting and social mores, in other words: any subject she feels like discussing! Linda has performed throughout the US and Canada and has been featured in a number of comedy festivals and many venue. As a full-time working comic, she can be found at various local & national venues, fundraisers , private and corporate events. Linda was profiled in the Hartford Courant, The Chicago Tribune and The New Jersey Star Ledger. She has appeared on affiliates of NBC and ABC as well as PBS.

Darren Rivera (Co-Headliner) AKA "The Rice and Bean Joker" has been entertaining audiences for more than a decade: whether it's been Colleges & Universities or Comedy clubs across the United States. Darren has won WCCC Local Comic Standing and been runner-up in The Funniest Comic in New England. His brand of humor is sarcastic, witty, and real to his life experiences. He has opened for Joy Koy, Aisha Tyler, and Gilbert Gottfried. Darren is originally from the Bronx, spent his adolescence in Bucks County, PA, and began his comedy career in Hartford, CT. He takes these life experiences and puts them on stage to entertain the masses.

You can order tickets through Playhouse on Park online at www.playhouseonpark.org, over the phone at 860-523-5900 x10, or in person at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT. 06119. Please note Playhouse on Park's abbreviated hours due to Covid-19: 10am -2pm Mon-Fri or by appointment. For more information about Dunkin' Donuts Park including directions visit: www.yardgoatsbaseball.com

