Photos: First Look at CHOIR BOY at Yale Repertory Theatre

Yale Repertory Theatre is presenting a new production of Choir Boy by the theater's Academy Award-winning Playwright in Residence Tarell Alvin McCraney (Moonlight), directed by Christopher D. Betts, who made an acclaimed Off-Broadway debut earlier this season (In the Southern Breeze by Mansa Ra, Rattlestick Playwrights Theater) and will receive his M.F.A. from David Geffen School of Drama this spring. Choir Boy will be performed through April 23 at the University Theatre (222 York Street). Opening Night is tonight, Thursday, April 7.

The production features music direction and vocal arrangements by Allen René Louis, choreography by Amy Hall Garner, scenic design by Anna Grigo, costumes by Stephen Marks, lighting by Riva Fairhall, sound by Daniela Hart, UptownWorks, dramaturgy by Rebecca Flemister and Eric M. Glover, technical direction by Dominick Pinto, intimacy direction by Kelsey Rainwater, casting by Tara Rubin, C.S.A. and Vanjah Alexander, stage management by Sam Tirrell, and assistant stage management by Joanelle Moriah.

The cast of Choir Boy is comprised of Jarrett Anthony Bennett, Gilbert Domally, Denzel Fields, Israel Erron Ford, Allen Gilmore, Anthony Holiday, Malik James, Aaron James McKenzie, Darian Peer, Wildlin Pierrevil, and Walton Wilson.

More about Choir Boy



For half a century, the Charles R. Drew Prep School for Boys has been dedicated to the education of strong, ethical Black men. One extraordinary student, a gifted singer, has been waiting to take his rightful place as the leader of the legendary school choir. But can he make his way through the hallowed halls of this institution and still sing in his own key? Brimming with soul-stirring a cappella singing, the joyously life-affirming play, Choir Boy, written by Yale Rep's Academy Award-winning Playwright in Residence Tarell Alvin McCraney, is directed by Yale School of Drama M.F.A. candidate Christopher D. Betts.

This year's Will Power! program, offered exclusively to New Haven Public School classes free-of-charge, includes study guides and other classroom support materials, along with limited engagement streaming of multi-camera video recordings of Choir Boy and Between Two Knees. There are no student matinee performances scheduled as part of Yale Rep's 2022 season.