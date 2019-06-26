Photo Flash: The Palace Theatre's 10th Annual Gala Raises $120,000

Jun. 26, 2019  

On Thursday, June 20, The Palace Theatre in Stamford welcomed five-time Grammy Award-winner Dionne Warwick for the nonprofit's 10thAnnual Gala. The event is The Palace's largest annual fundraiser, which this year raised $120,000 to support the organization and its arts education programs.

With 75 charted hit songs and over 100 million records sold, the familiar and legendary voice of Dionne Warwick has become a cornerstone of American pop music and culture. Warwick's soulful blend of pop, gospel and R&B music has transcended race, culture, and musical boundaries for more than five decades. She was the first African-American solo female artist of her generation to win a prestigious Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Female Vocalist Performance and received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award earlier this year. Warwick's latest album, "She's Back," was released in May and is the singer's 36th full-length studio recording.

"We are proud to present world class entertainment such as Dionne Warwick so close to home and were blown away by her recent performance," said Michael Moran, President and CEO of The Palace. "While most people know us for our outstanding shows, they may not know that The Palace is a nonprofit organization. We rely on the assistance of our generous supporters to entertain, educate, enrich and inspire the diverse population of our region."

The Palace Theatre is located at 61 Atlantic Street in Stamford, CT.

Photo credit: HAPPYHAHA at WAHSTUDIO

high res photos

Jami Sherwood, Laurie Cingari, Darlene Costantini, Linda Hampton, Sandy Goldstein, Lisa Colangelo, Barbara Zichichi, Stacey Cohen, Tina Mazzullo, Marylee Santoro, Kristin Levinson, and Lori Mercede 

Dionne Warwick

Dionne Warwick

Lisa Colangelo, Dionne Warwick, Michael Moran

Michael Moran, Lisa Colangelo, Michael Widland

 



