Palace Theater Will Host A Virtual Talent Showcase For CT Students

As an antidote to student boredom, the Palace Theater in Waterbury and sponsor The Next Street Driving Schools are collaborating to host a virtual talent showcase and inviting CT students to submit videos of themselves or in a group performing.

Here are the specifics for interested students:

Students need to record themselves singing, dancing or playing an instrument that will be shared on the Palace's Instagram page (@palace_theater) Talent showcase is limited to performance based - singing, dancing, acting, comedy Students must be a CT resident or student to participate (College and below)

The window for submissions runs from April 10 to April 30 The Palace will continue to post videos through May before announcing a winner and may extend the deadline for video submissions if more people want to enter and quarantine continues To date, Palace has received 24 submissions Ages ranging from 7 to 19 Towns represented to date include Waterbury, Watertown, Oxford, Meriden, Wallingford, Shelton, New Haven, Hartford, Milford, Bethlehem, Winsted Waterbury schools include Holy Cross, Wilby, Career Academy, WAMS, Chase, Sacred Heart Several COVID-based song parodies, Broadway musical covers, as well as covers of hit songs have been submitted

The winner will largely be determined by each post's Instagram engagement

To enhance their chances of winning students should: Like & Share their posts to get out the word and earn more votes The Palace will share weekly rundowns of the videos on Facebook The winner will receive a Palace prize pack

To submit your video, DM the video to @palace_theater or send a dropbox link to kimmey@palacetheaterct.org

Any questions, email kimmey@palacetheaterct.org





