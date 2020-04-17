Shutdown Streaming
Palace Theater Will Host A Virtual Talent Showcase For CT Students

As an antidote to student boredom, the Palace Theater in Waterbury and sponsor The Next Street Driving Schools are collaborating to host a virtual talent showcase and inviting CT students to submit videos of themselves or in a group performing.

Here are the specifics for interested students:

  • Students need to record themselves singing, dancing or playing an instrument that will be shared on the Palace's Instagram page (@palace_theater)
    • Talent showcase is limited to performance based - singing, dancing, acting, comedy
    • Students must be a CT resident or student to participate (College and below)
  • The window for submissions runs from April 10 to April 30
    • The Palace will continue to post videos through May before announcing a winner and may extend the deadline for video submissions if more people want to enter and quarantine continues
    • To date, Palace has received 24 submissions
      • Ages ranging from 7 to 19
      • Towns represented to date include Waterbury, Watertown, Oxford, Meriden, Wallingford, Shelton, New Haven, Hartford, Milford, Bethlehem, Winsted
      • Waterbury schools include Holy Cross, Wilby, Career Academy, WAMS, Chase, Sacred Heart
      • Several COVID-based song parodies, Broadway musical covers, as well as covers of hit songs have been submitted
  • The winner will largely be determined by each post's Instagram engagement
  • To enhance their chances of winning students should:
    • Like & Share their posts to get out the word and earn more votes
    • The Palace will share weekly rundowns of the videos on Facebook
    • The winner will receive a Palace prize pack
  • To submit your video, DM the video to @palace_theater or send a dropbox link to kimmey@palacetheaterct.org
  • Any questions, email kimmey@palacetheaterct.org



