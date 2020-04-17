Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
Palace Theater Will Host A Virtual Talent Showcase For CT Students
As an antidote to student boredom, the Palace Theater in Waterbury and sponsor The Next Street Driving Schools are collaborating to host a virtual talent showcase and inviting CT students to submit videos of themselves or in a group performing.
Here are the specifics for interested students:
- Students need to record themselves singing, dancing or playing an instrument that will be shared on the Palace's Instagram page (@palace_theater)
- Talent showcase is limited to performance based - singing, dancing, acting, comedy
- Students must be a CT resident or student to participate (College and below)
- The window for submissions runs from April 10 to April 30
- The Palace will continue to post videos through May before announcing a winner and may extend the deadline for video submissions if more people want to enter and quarantine continues
- To date, Palace has received 24 submissions
- Ages ranging from 7 to 19
- Towns represented to date include Waterbury, Watertown, Oxford, Meriden, Wallingford, Shelton, New Haven, Hartford, Milford, Bethlehem, Winsted
- Waterbury schools include Holy Cross, Wilby, Career Academy, WAMS, Chase, Sacred Heart
- Several COVID-based song parodies, Broadway musical covers, as well as covers of hit songs have been submitted
- The winner will largely be determined by each post's Instagram engagement
- To enhance their chances of winning students should:
- Like & Share their posts to get out the word and earn more votes
- The Palace will share weekly rundowns of the videos on Facebook
- The winner will receive a Palace prize pack
- To submit your video, DM the video to @palace_theater or send a dropbox link to kimmey@palacetheaterct.org
- Any questions, email kimmey@palacetheaterct.org