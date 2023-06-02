Palace Theater Hosts 'Harriet Tubman' Play Reading and Discussion For Juneteenth

The performance is on June 19th from 1:30 – 3:30 pm.

On June 19th from 1:30 – 3:30 pm, join the Palace Theater for a captivating Juneteenth event that celebrates the life and legacy of Harriet Tubman through a compelling play reading and thought-provoking follow-up discussion. This event is part of the Theater's CommUNITY Series and is presented in partnership with the Greater Waterbury NAACP as part of their weekend long Juneteenth celebration. It is supported in part by the Connecticut Community Foundation, the United Way of Greater Waterbury, the Silas Bronson Library, Rourke Insurance Agency, and Timothy W. & Mary Ellen Rourke. For more information, visit the Greater Waterbury NAACP official site at https://gwnaacp2015b.my.canva.site/gwnaacp2015b.

Step into the world of one of America's most courageous and inspirational figures, Harriet Tubman. Tubman was an abolitionist and women's rights activist who played a pivotal role in the Underground Railroad, guiding countless individuals to liberty. 

Janette D. Scott will engage the audience in an enthralling play reading that captures the essence of Tubman's incredible journey, her unwavering determination, and her relentless fight for freedom. The play was written for Janette by Paula D'Arcy, Founder of Red Bird Foundation. Janette, a Waterbury resident, has been directing and producing plays for over 35 years, including at the New Haven Arts and Ideas Festival.

This event is free and open to the public, but seating is limited. RSVP required by June 15, 2023. Email gwnaacp2015b@gmail.com



