NPT Presents Annual Online Gala, GRUB, GALA AND GREASE!

May. 21, 2020  

NPT has an exciting and creative way for you to join them in their annual Gala: "Grub, Gala and Grease!" The Gala will be presented online, Sunday, June 7th at 7pm.

Join professional chef Fred Kaskowitz, a Culinary Institute of America graduate, and owner of FRED 06825 in Fairfield to guide you in making your Gala dinner:
"A double polar burger and a cherry soda with chocolate ice cream" ala Grease! (veggie and non veggie options)
(we will post your shopping list soon!)

At 7:30, watch the annual NPT Gala online (YouTube and Facebook) featuring performances and interviews with your favorite professional guest stars, students and parents!

At 8:30, end your evening watching the Grease Sing-a-long on CBS.

*** A Prize will be awarded for the best pix of your "Polar Burger"!

Join them on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/NewParadigmTheatre/) and YouTube!


