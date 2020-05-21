NPT Presents Annual Online Gala, GRUB, GALA AND GREASE!

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

NPT has an exciting and creative way for you to join them in their annual Gala: "Grub, Gala and Grease!" The Gala will be presented online, Sunday, June 7th at 7pm.

Join professional chef Fred Kaskowitz, a Culinary Institute of America graduate, and owner of FRED 06825 in Fairfield to guide you in making your Gala dinner:

"A double polar burger and a cherry soda with chocolate ice cream" ala Grease! (veggie and non veggie options)

(we will post your shopping list soon!)

At 7:30, watch the annual NPT Gala online (YouTube and Facebook) featuring performances and interviews with your favorite professional guest stars, students and parents!

At 8:30, end your evening watching the Grease Sing-a-long on CBS.

*** A Prize will be awarded for the best pix of your "Polar Burger"!

Join them on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/NewParadigmTheatre/) and YouTube!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You