Special Offer: Tony Winner Nikki M. James Live at Legacy Theatre!
Legacy Theatre Sunday Broadway Concert Series
Generously sponsored by Jana and Tom Shea, WMNR Fine Arts Radio, and WSHU Public Radio. Tony Award Winner Nikki M. James with Nate Buccieri at the piano comes to the Legacy Theatre in Branford, CT
LIVESTREAM Tickets also available!
Nikki M. James credits include Broadway's "The Book of Mormon" (Tony Award - Nabalungi), "Les Misérables," "All Shook Up."
Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM
Click to learn more and buy tickets! https://www.legacytheatrect.org/sunday-broadway-concert-series
Coming this season:
March 5: Max von Essen with Billy Stritch at the Piano!
April 2: Eden Espinosa with John McDaniel at the Piano!
May 7: Jenn Collela with John McDaniel at the Piano!
June 25: Orfeh with Steven Jamail at the Piano!
July 2: Hugh Panaro with John McDaniel at the Piano!
Box Office: (203) 315-1901
LegacyTheatreCT.org
128 Thimble Islands Road, Branford, CT