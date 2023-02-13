Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NIKKI M. JAMES LIVE at Legacy Theatre

Special Offer: Tony Winner Nikki M. James Live at Legacy Theatre!

Feb. 13, 2023  

Legacy Theatre Sunday Broadway Concert Series

Generously sponsored by Jana and Tom Shea, WMNR Fine Arts Radio, and WSHU Public Radio. Tony Award Winner Nikki M. James with Nate Buccieri at the piano comes to the Legacy Theatre in Branford, CT

LIVESTREAM Tickets also available!

Nikki M. James credits include Broadway's "The Book of Mormon" (Tony Award - Nabalungi), "Les Misérables," "All Shook Up."

Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM

Click to learn more and buy tickets! https://www.legacytheatrect.org/sunday-broadway-concert-series

Coming this season:

March 5: Max von Essen with Billy Stritch at the Piano!
April 2: Eden Espinosa with John McDaniel at the Piano!
May 7: Jenn Collela with John McDaniel at the Piano!
June 25: Orfeh with Steven Jamail at the Piano!
July 2: Hugh Panaro with John McDaniel at the Piano!

Box Office: (203) 315-1901
LegacyTheatreCT.org
128 Thimble Islands Road, Branford, CT




Torrington Symphony Orchestra Presents COME BACK TO SORRENTO, May 13 Photo
Torrington Symphony Orchestra Presents COME BACK TO SORRENTO, May 13
The Torrington Symphony Orchestra will present Come Back to Sorrento in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre, Saturday, May 13 at 7:30 pm. Conducted by Maurice Steinberg, featuring Italian composers, melodies and more with vocal selections.   The Torrington Symphony Orchestra was founded in 1961 and has been an active part of the musical community ever since.
Review: The Tony Award-Winning Musical HADESTOWN Stuns At The Bushnell Photo
Review: The Tony Award-Winning Musical HADESTOWN Stuns At The Bushnell
The national tour of the much-lauded Hadestown is playing at the Bushnell in Hartford through March 12, and this production is nothing short of stunning.
UPCYCLED CINDERELLA - An Imaginative Childrens Show is Coming to Little Theatre of Manches Photo
UPCYCLED CINDERELLA - An Imaginative Children's Show is Coming to Little Theatre of Manchester
AN IMAGINATIVE CHILDREN'S SHOW UPCYCLED CINDERELLA is coming to Little Theatre of Manchester on April 22!
Creative Teams Set for Goodspeed Musicals 2023 Season Featuring SUMMER STOCK World Premier Photo
Creative Teams Set for Goodspeed Musicals 2023 Season Featuring SUMMER STOCK World Premiere & More
Two-time Tony Award-winning Goodspeed Musicals has announced the music, choreographer and director teams for its 2023 season productions at the Goodspeed Opera House.

