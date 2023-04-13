NIGHT SHIFT: The Hits Of The 60s, 70s & 80s is Coming to Cheney Hall in May

NIGHT SHIFT: The Hits Of The 60s, 70s & 80s is Coming to Cheney Hall on Friday, May 19.

Strap in for a rockin' evening celebrating the music of the 60s, 70s, and 80s! Dance and sing along to classics that defined eras and inspired generations - brought to life by one of CT's most in-demand, 5-piece bands!

Nightshift will take you on a musical journey featuring songs from legendary artists such as Elton John, Creedence Clearwater Revival, The Doors, Bruce Springsteen, Journey, and more!

Three decades of hits, jam-packed into one unforgettable night!