Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Advertisement

NIGHT SHIFT: The Hits Of The 60s, 70s & 80s is Coming to Cheney Hall in May

Hear songs from Elton John, Creedence Clearwater Revival, The Doors, Bruce Springsteen, Journey, and more!

Apr. 13, 2023  

NIGHT SHIFT: The Hits Of The 60s, 70s & 80s is Coming to Cheney Hall in May

NIGHT SHIFT: The Hits Of The 60s, 70s & 80s is Coming to Cheney Hall on Friday, May 19.

Strap in for a rockin' evening celebrating the music of the 60s, 70s, and 80s! Dance and sing along to classics that defined eras and inspired generations - brought to life by one of CT's most in-demand, 5-piece bands!

Nightshift will take you on a musical journey featuring songs from legendary artists such as Elton John, Creedence Clearwater Revival, The Doors, Bruce Springsteen, Journey, and more!

Three decades of hits, jam-packed into one unforgettable night!




The Warner Theatre Reveals New Additions To Production Team Photo
The Warner Theatre Reveals New Additions To Production Team
The Warner Theatre welcomes new team members to its Production Department, and honors the years of dedication of former Artistic Director, Sharon Houk.
Previews: THE PROM Embraces Acceptance At Stamford High School Photo
Previews: THE PROM Embraces Acceptance At Stamford High School
What more authentic place to produce the Broadway musical The Prom than at a high school with an enormously talented cast and director? Audiences will relive their high school feelings of wanting to be accepted the moment they step into Stamford High School's picture-perfect brick building.
Leonardo Suarez-Paz To Perform As A Soloist With The Greenwich Symphony Orchestra This Mon Photo
Leonardo Suarez-Paz To Perform As A Soloist With The Greenwich Symphony Orchestra This Month
Leonardo Suarez-Paz performs as a soloist with the Greenwich Symphony Orchestra - April 15th & 16th, 2023.
Review: TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at The Bushnell Photo
Review: TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at The Bushnell
A jukebox musical depicting the true life story of the award-winning Queen of Rock ’n’ Roll, Tina Turner is now playing at The Bushnell through April 16th. Don't miss this incredibly moving, tour-de-force musical featuring an unforgettable cast and electrifying performances.

More Hot Stories For You


The Warner Theatre Reveals New Additions To Production TeamThe Warner Theatre Reveals New Additions To Production Team
April 13, 2023

The Warner Theatre welcomes new team members to its Production Department, and honors the years of dedication of former Artistic Director, Sharon Houk.
THE SALVAGERS World Premiere & More Set for Yale Repertory Theatre 2023-24 SeasonTHE SALVAGERS World Premiere & More Set for Yale Repertory Theatre 2023-24 Season
April 12, 2023

Yale Repertory Theatre has announced its 2023–24 season of four plays.
ADVENTURES IN OZ Immersive Theatrical Experience Comes to Lachat Town FarmADVENTURES IN OZ Immersive Theatrical Experience Comes to Lachat Town Farm
April 12, 2023

This May, audiences are invited on a magical journey through a strange land as Lachat Town Farm in Weston, Connecticut is transformed into the immersive theatrical experience, ADVENTURES IN OZ. 
The Ballard Institute Presents RAMAYANA: A Tale of Trees and WoodThe Ballard Institute Presents RAMAYANA: A Tale of Trees and Wood
April 12, 2023

The Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry is pleased to present Ramayana: A Tale of Trees and Wood on Tuesday, April 18 and Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 7 p.m. in the Ballard Institute Theater, located at 1 Royce Circle in Downtown Storrs.
Shubert Theatre And International Festival Of Arts & Ideas Present National Dance Theatre Company Of Jamaica, June 2 & 3Shubert Theatre And International Festival Of Arts & Ideas Present National Dance Theatre Company Of Jamaica, June 2 & 3
April 11, 2023

​​​​​​​Shubert Theatre and International Festival of Ars & Ideas will co-present the NATIONAL DANCE THEATRE COMPANY (NDTC) OF JAMAICA on June 2 & 3, 2023. The performances on Friday, June 2 at 7:30 and Saturday, June 3 at 2:00pm are sponsored by Liberty Bank and the International Association of New Haven.
share