NEWSIES Caps Off Fairfield Teen Theatre's 50th Season

Fairfield Teen Theatre is celebrating its 50th season with a production of the Tony award-winning musical NEWSIES from August 1st-10th at Fairfield Ludlowe High School.

The all-local cast features young people from 13 through 19 years of age, along with several adult alumni to celebrate 50 seasons of FTT.

The all-local production staff includes Direction by Eric Regan, Assistant Direction by Hailey Stevenson, Music Direction by Carole Jean Frawley, Choreography by Olivia Rivera, Scenic Design by Colin Harris-McTigue, Sound Design by Joe Boerst. Fairfield Teen Theatre is led by Producer Carole Jean Frawley.

This show is recommended for all ages.

Set in turn-of-the century New York City, NEWSIES is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged "newsies." When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys' expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what's right!

Based on the 1992 motion picture and inspired by a true story, NEWSIES features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken (Little Shop of Horrors, Sister Act) and Jack Feldman and a book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein (Kinky Boots). Featuring the now classic songs "Carrying the Banner," "Seize the Day," and "Santa Fe," NEWSIES is packed with non-stop thrills and a timeless message, perfect for the whole family and every audience.

Fairfield Teen Theatre is a community summer theatre consisting of three programs run for and by young people from 9 through 19 years of age. FTT has served Fairfield by offering a variety of presentations for the past 49 years.