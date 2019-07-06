NBYT Presents MARY POPPINS JR.

No Boundaries Youth Theater will bring a "supercalifragilistic" musical to life as it produces Disney's Mary Poppins Jr. this month in Plainville. Based on one of the most popular Disney films of all time and the Broadway musical that played for over 2,500 performances, Disney's Mary Poppins Jr. is a "practically perfect" musical experience for young actors and audiences of all ages.

Nearly fifty children and teens from throughout Connecticut will participate on stage and behind the scenes. In addition to the magical nanny and the world's favorite chimney sweep, the cast will play the Banks family, their household staff, bankers, parkgoers, kite flyers, and Londoners of 1910. The score features favorite Mary Poppins tunes including A Spoonful of Sugar, Jolly Holiday, Let's Go Fly a Kite, Feed the Birds, Chim Chiminey, and, of course, Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.

Mary Poppins Jr. will be performed at Plainville High School at 47 Robert Holcomb Way in Plainville. Performances are Friday, July 26, at 7:00 p.m.; Saturday, July 26, at 7:00 p.m.; and Sunday, July 28, at 2:00 p.m. Ticket prices are $13 for adults and $11 for children, students, and seniors. Tickets may be reserved by calling New Britain Youth Theater at 860-515-8115 or may be purchased online through a link at www.nbyt.org. Tickets will also be available to purchase at the door for all performances.

Founded in 2010 as New Britain Youth Theater and selected by Connecticut Magazine as Connecticut's Best Children's Theater in 2017, No Boundaries Youth Theater has drawn participants from over sixty towns throughout Connecticut. For more information about the company, visit www.nbyt.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You