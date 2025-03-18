Michael Feinstein to Perform Tony Bennett Tribute Benefiting Youth Arts Programs

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fairfield University’s Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts will host award-winning and Grammy-nominated singer, pianist, and recording artist Michael Feinstein for a Tony Bennett tribute. Feinstein will headline the 2nd Annual Spring Soirée on Sunday, April 6, at 7 p.m. The evening will both celebrate American music history and the Quick Center's community engagement with proceeds supporting youth programming.

This dynamic performance is part of a live tour across 30 cities throughout North America in partnership with Carnegie Hall, engaging audiences in the performance of Because of You: My Tribute to Tony Bennett featuring the Carnegie Hall Big Band. Feinstein brings a unique and powerful experience to the Fairfield community through this tribute, authentically drawing from his deep admiration for and close friendship with Bennett—referring to him as “one of the most enduring icons of the twentieth century.” In his performance, Feinstein honors both Bennett’s legacy and the cultural heritage that his songs embody. The performance also celebrates the historical significance of Carnegie Hall, an iconic venue for performances by timeless musicians such as Louis Armstrong, Frank Sinatra, and Tony Bennett himself.

Feinstein’s remarkable career as an educator, archivist, interpreter, and “Ambassador of the Great American Songbook,” includes five Grammy Award nominations, a special Tony Award for Excellence in Theatre, two Emmy nominations for his television specials, and acclaim for his NPR series. In addition to those notable achievements, Feinstein has performed in numerous prestigious locations, including The White House, Buckingham Palace, Hollywood Bowl, Carnegie Hall, and the Sydney Opera House.

The musical entertainer is incredibly dedicated to preserving the rich history of American music. In 2007, Feinstein founded the Great American Songbook Foundation, a nonprofit organization and cultural affiliate of the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles. The foundation focuses on educating and maintaining the legacy of America’s music by increasing access across generations.

The Spring Soirée will include a dinner reception at Bellarmine Hall prior to the performance, and the opportunity to engage with Feinstein during an after-party backstage at the Quick Center, with cocktails and music by the Peacock Alley Cocktail Club. Proceeds from the evening will support the Quick Center and the Arts for All program.

Arts for All Program

In 2019, the Quick Center launched the Arts for All program to provide K-12th-grade students in under-resourced schools with high-caliber arts experiences. In partnership with the Bridgeport Public Schools Department of Performing and Visual Arts, and additional schools and programs throughout Fairfield County, the program fosters engagement in arts and culture, serving more than 3,000 K-12th-grade students annually. The collaboration is guided by the shared belief that educational arts experiences have a significant, positive impact on academic, social, and emotional outcomes.

“The Quick is committed to serving our entire community through meaningful, live, arts and culture experiences that inspire. As part of this overarching effort, we are dedicated to cultivating a space for youth to explore and engage in the arts,” said Lori Jones, director of programming and operations at the Quick Center. “The Arts for All program expands horizons for youth by providing experiential learning through workshops, free tickets, and transportation to performances, and scholarships for our summer camps.”

Tickets for the Spring Soirée are now on sale for $500. Concert only tickets are also on sale for $100, or $75 for Quick Members, and $5 for Fairfield University students. For more information, contact the Quick Center Box Office at 203-254-4010, Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Photo credit: Stephen Sorokoff

