Met Opera Screenings Continue at The Ridgefield Playhouse

As the Met Opera remains dark through the end of the year, opera fans can still experience thrilling opera, special interviews, and behind-the-scenes features with The Met Opera Summer Encore in HD broadcasts at The Ridgefield Playhouse - all in a socially distanced and safe environment. Fans can enjoy these classic works on the big screen through the end of the summer. Free tickets for children 18 and under will allow for the enjoyment of younger audiences, while English subtitles bring the stories to life. True love wins when the penny-pinching Pasquale tries to force his nephew to marry for money-and gets a lesson he will never forget. Don Pasquale on Saturday, August 1 at 2pm and 7pm. Anna Netrebko sings Norina, the role that made her a Met favorite, in this hilarious comedy by Donizetti. Alongside the superstar soprano, the exceptional Bel Canto cast features tenor Matthew Polenzani as Ernesto, baritone Mariusz Kwiecien as Dr. Malatesta, and bass-baritone John Del Carlo in the title role.



On Sunday, August 9 at 2pm, Richard Eyre's spirited production of Mozart's masterful comedy from the 2014/2015 season, Le Nozze di Figaro, starring bass-baritone Ildar Abdrazakov in the title role of the clever servant, opposite soprano Marlis Petersen as his bride, Susanna. Rounding out the principal cast, baritone Peter Mattei is the philandering Count, with soprano Amanda Majeski as the long-suffering Countess and mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard as the libidinous pageboy Cherubino.

The Summer Encore Series concludes with Rigoletto, from the 2012/2013 season, on Sunday, August 23 at 2pm. Director Michael Mayer reimagines Verdi's towering tragedy in Las Vegas in 1960-an ideal setting for this eternal conflict of depravity and innocence. In this production, inspired by the antics of the Rat Pack, tenor Piotr Beczała is the womanizing Duke, with baritone Željko Lucic as his tragic sidekick, Rigoletto. Soprano Diana Damrau is Rigoletto's daughter-and their victim.

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home ticket ($25, Members & Seniors $20, Students $15, Children 18 & under FREE) go online to www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or, you can visit or call the box office (203) 438-5795. The Playhouse is currently doing socially distanced seating, so all patrons will be seated by an usher on a first come first served basis and concession/bar can be ordered via our mobile site so that you can pick it up on the way in, or get notified when it is ready for you to pick up once in the theater. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.

