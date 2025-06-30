McCarter Theatre to Premiere I & YOU: THE MUSICAL With All-Woman Creative Team

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



McCarter Theatre Center has announced the all-woman creative team behind the world premiere of I & You: The Musical, a new work by playwright Lauren Gunderson and composer/lyricist Ari Afsar, running September 13 – October 12, 2025.

The production marks a reunion between Gunderson and director Sarah Rasmussen, who helmed the original world premiere of I and You in 2013 and now brings the story to musical life in her role as McCarter’s Artistic Director.

The musical is a co-production with Olney Theatre Center and was commissioned by McCarter with support from the BOLD Theater Women’s Leadership Circle.

The creative team includes movement director Steph Paul, music director Sujin Kim-Ramsey, and dramaturg Julie Felise Dubiner.

Based on Gunderson’s internationally produced play I and You, the musical centers on seventeen-year-olds Caroline and Anthony. Caroline is stuck at home with an illness, while Anthony—a waffle fry-carrying overachiever—arrives unannounced to work on a class project. What begins as a reluctant partnership turns into a profound overnight journey exploring connection, mortality, and the poetry of Walt Whitman.

Casting and full Production Team details will be announced soon.

Tickets and subscription packages are now available at mccarter.org. Groups of 10 or more save 20%—email groups@mccarter.org for details.

