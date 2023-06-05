MOMIX Presents ALICE At Warner Theatre, August 26 & 27

Seamlessly blending illusion, acrobatics, magic and whimsy, MOMIX sends audiences flying down the rabbit hole in Moses Pendleton's newest creation, Alice.

By: Jun. 05, 2023

Internationally acclaimed dance company MOMIX returns to the Warner Theatre's Oneglia Auditorium to present ALICE, Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 2 pm and 8 pm and Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 2 pm. Tickets will go on sale to Warner supporters on Tuesday, June 6 at 10 am, and to the general public on Friday, June 9 at 10 am. Visit warnertheatre.org or call the Box Office at (860) 489-7180 for more details.  

Seamlessly blending illusion, acrobatics, magic and whimsy, MOMIX sends audiences flying down the rabbit hole in Moses Pendleton's newest creation, Alice, inspired by Lewis Carroll's classic Alice in Wonderland. Join this dazzling company on a mind-bending adventure as Alice encounters time-honored characters including the undulating Caterpillar, a lobster quadrille, frenzied White Rabbits, a mad Queen of Hearts, and a variety of other surprises. Filled with visual splendor and startling creative movement, Alice reveals that nothing in MOMIX's world is as it seems.  

For more information, visit warnertheatre.org or call the Box Office at (860) 489-7180.  

MOMIX is a company of dancer-illusionists based in Washington, Conn., under the direction of Moses Pendleton, one of America's most innovative and widely performed choreographers. A co-founder of the ground-breaking Pilobolus Dance Theater in 1971, he formed MOMIX, with Alison Chase, in 1980. Mr. Pendleton has also worked extensively in film, TV, and opera and as a choreographer for ballet companies and special events, including Winter Olympics ceremonies in 1980 and 2014. Known internationally for presenting work of exceptional inventiveness and physical beauty, MOMIX performs worldwide and has appeared in film, television, and national commercials. With nothing more than light, shadow, props, and the human body, MOMIX has astonished audiences on five continents for more than 40 years. Learn more at www.momix.com.

The Warner Theatre is a performing arts center located in the heart of Downtown Torrington, CT's Cultural District. The theatre was incepted in 1931 as an original Warner Brothers Studios movie palace. Today, the Warner is in operation year-round and features a variety of productions including live national touring acts, stage company plays and musicals, dance, standup comedy, movie screenings, opera simulcast, high school graduations, community theatre, competitions, and other special events that enrich the cultural community.




