MOMENTS WITH PAUL To Take the Stage This March At Little Theatre of Manchester

Moments With Paul is a powerful spoken and sung retrospective on the life of the 20th century Renaissance Man.

Feb. 10, 2023  

MOMENTS WITH PAUL, a musical play honoring the life of Paul Robeson. starring Jason McKinney as Paul Robeson and Christopher Bagley as Lawrence Brown to take the stage March 10 & 11 at Little Theatre of Manchester.

Moments With Paul is a powerful spoken and sung retrospective on the life of the 20th century Renaissance Man. You will hear about the life of this athlete, scholar, lawyer, actor, singer, civil and worker's rights activist. Mr. Robeson used his fame as a performer to speak out against discrimination and for human rights. Paul Robeson remains a beacon to those struggling to make this world a better place.

Interwoven throughout the stories and monologues are over 30 songs (including Robeson's famous rendition of Old Man River).

