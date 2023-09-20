MAIDENS, WITCHES AND FEMME FATALES…THE WOMEN OF OPERA Comes to Madison Lyric Stage

Performances are on Saturday, October 14 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, October 15 at 4:00 p.m.
POPULAR
Madison Lyric Stage, a professional non-equity theater company on the Connecticut shoreline, will present Maidens, Witches and Femme Fatales: The Women of Opera, for two performances, Saturday, October 14 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, October 15 at 4:00 p.m.
This all-female evening will feature some of the greatest arias and scenes from the world of opera, including works by Bizet, Barber, Britten, Mozart, Puccini, Verdi Strauss and Wagner. Featuring a cast of seven, the concert will include selections from The Marriage of Figaro, Madama Butterfly, Carmen, Der Rosenkavalier, Tosca, Die Walküre and more.
“I have always loved the women’s roles in opera – their beauty, drama, tenacity and, yes, even their tragedy,” said Marc Deaton, artistic director of Madison Lyric Stage. “We will be presenting a number of well-known arias and ensembles, along with some masterpieces not often presented in concert, with our tremendous female cast.”
Tickets are $40 and can be purchased by visiting madisonlyricstage.org, or by calling 203-215-6329. Performances will be held inside MLS’s brand-new enclosed tent on the grounds of the historic Deacon John Grave House located at 581 Boston Post Road in Madison.
Videos
|BEAUTIFUL, The Carole King Musical
Kweskin Theatre (9/22-10/14)
|Something Rotten! A Very New Musical
Visual and Performing Arts Center at WCSU (10/13-10/22)
|It's A Wonderful Life; A Live Radio Play
Kweskin Theatre (11/17-12/09)
|And Away We Go
DRESSING ROOM THEATRE (9/08-9/24)
|Barrymore
Drama Works Theatre Company (10/20-10/29)
|The Panto of the Opera
Pantochino (10/13-10/29)
|PUFFS, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic
Powerhouse Theatre in Waveny Park (2/23-3/10)
|Jessica Vosk
Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts (11/04-11/04)
|Dubai's Iconic Frame Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-5/17)
|The Play That Goes Wrong
The Legacy Theatre (9/14-10/01)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You