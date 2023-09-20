MAIDENS, WITCHES AND FEMME FATALES…THE WOMEN OF OPERA Comes to Madison Lyric Stage

Performances are on Saturday, October 14 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, October 15 at 4:00 p.m.

By: Sep. 20, 2023

MAIDENS, WITCHES AND FEMME FATALES…THE WOMEN OF OPERA Comes to Madison Lyric Stage

Madison Lyric Stage, a professional non-equity theater company on the Connecticut shoreline, will present Maidens, Witches and Femme Fatales: The Women of Opera, for two performances, Saturday, October 14 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, October 15 at 4:00 p.m.

This all-female evening will feature some of the greatest arias and scenes from the world of opera, including works by Bizet, Barber, Britten, Mozart, Puccini, Verdi Strauss and Wagner.  Featuring a cast of seven, the concert will include selections from The Marriage of Figaro, Madama Butterfly, Carmen, Der Rosenkavalier, Tosca, Die Walküre and more.

“I have always loved the women’s roles in opera – their beauty, drama, tenacity and, yes, even their tragedy,” said Marc Deaton, artistic director of Madison Lyric Stage.  “We will be presenting a number of well-known arias and ensembles, along with some masterpieces not often presented in concert, with our tremendous female cast.”

Tickets are $40 and can be purchased by visiting madisonlyricstage.org, or by calling 203-215-6329.  Performances will be held inside MLS’s brand-new enclosed tent on the grounds of the historic Deacon John Grave House located at 581 Boston Post Road in Madison.




