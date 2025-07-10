Lunchtime Lecture Will Explore Neil Simon’s PLAZA SUITE at Cheney Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Little Theatre of Manchester will host a Lunchtime Lecture on Wednesday, July 23 at 12 PM at Cheney Hall, 177 Hartford Road in Manchester, CT. The free event, centered around the company’s upcoming production of Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite, will be led by David Garnes and include members of the cast and creative team. While attendance is free, a $5 donation is suggested. Registration is requested and can be completed at this link.

Plaza Suite, one of Neil Simon’s most enduring and celebrated plays, offers an uproarious and insightful look at love and marriage through the lens of three different couples, all staying in the same suite at New York’s Plaza Hotel. Karen and Sam are a long-married pair whose relationship may be headed for an early checkout. Muriel and Jesse are former high school sweethearts who seem destined for an extended stay. Norma and Roy are the mother and father of the bride, ready to celebrate their daughter’s nuptials—if only they can get her out of the bathroom.

The Lunchtime Lecture will explore the upcoming production in depth, offering insight into the play’s history, themes, and staging. Led by Garnes, the discussion includes behind-the-scenes perspectives from the cast and creative team. These events are presented in an informal lecture style and conclude with an audience Q&A.