Limited Run Of EVERY BRILLIANT THING Comes To Theaterworks

TheaterWorks Hartford Producing Artistic Director Rob Ruggiero announced today that the limited run of EVERY BRILLIANT THING will star Chad Jennings (Broadway's WICKED). Artistic Associate ERIC ORT (THE WOLVES) will direct.

Rob said "I love this piece. It's exactly what we need in these challenging times. A life affirming, healing experience that can only happen in the theater. I couldn't be more excited!"



EVERY BRILLIANT THING is not a part of the subscription season.



You're seven years old. Mom's in the hospital. She finds it hard to be happy. So you start to make a list of everything thatʼs brilliant about the world. Everything thatʼs worth living for. 1. Ice cream. 2. Water Fights. 3. Hairdressers that listen to what you want. 4. Chocolate. You leave it on her pillow. You know sheʼs read it because sheʼs corrected your spelling.

All seating is assigned $35-55

Student Rush w/ID $15

Group Rates Call

Tickets available at twhartford.org





