Ken Ludwig's BASKERVLLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY is Coming to Cheney Hall in February

Little Theatre of Manchester is leading off the mainstage series with their fifth production of a Ken Ludwig play, this time his hilarious "Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery."

From the award-winning mastermind of mayhem, Ken Ludwig (Murder On The Orient Express, The Game's Afoot!), comes a fast-paced comedy about everyone's favorite detective solving his most notorious case. The heirs of the Baskerville line are being dispatched one by one. To find their ingenious suspect, Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson must crack the mystery of "The Hound of the Baskervilles" before a family curse dooms its newest heir.

Watch as the intrepid investigators try to escape a dizzying web of clues, silly accents, and elaborate disguises. Can our heroes discover the truth in time? Join the fun and see how far from "elementary" the truth can be in this murderously funny adventure.

Performance Details:

Feb 3 - 19

Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30 PM

Sundays at 2:00 PM

For tickets visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2215806®id=60&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.cheneyhall.org%2Fbaskerville?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1