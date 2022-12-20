Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards

Ken Ludwig's BASKERVLLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY is Coming to Cheney Hall in February

From the award-winning mastermind of mayhem, Ken Ludwig comes a fast-paced comedy about everyone's favorite detective solving his most notorious case.

Dec. 20, 2022  

Ken Ludwig's BASKERVLLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY is Coming to Cheney Hall in February

Little Theatre of Manchester is leading off the mainstage series with their fifth production of a Ken Ludwig play, this time his hilarious "Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery."

From the award-winning mastermind of mayhem, Ken Ludwig (Murder On The Orient Express, The Game's Afoot!), comes a fast-paced comedy about everyone's favorite detective solving his most notorious case. The heirs of the Baskerville line are being dispatched one by one. To find their ingenious suspect, Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson must crack the mystery of "The Hound of the Baskervilles" before a family curse dooms its newest heir.

Watch as the intrepid investigators try to escape a dizzying web of clues, silly accents, and elaborate disguises. Can our heroes discover the truth in time? Join the fun and see how far from "elementary" the truth can be in this murderously funny adventure.

Performance Details:

Feb 3 - 19
Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30 PM
Sundays at 2:00 PM

For tickets visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2215806®id=60&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.cheneyhall.org%2Fbaskerville?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1



BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards; Playhouse on Park Lead Photo
12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards; Playhouse on Park Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The latest standings as of Monday, December 19th, have been released for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Downtown Cabaret Theatre Announces THE UGLY DUCKLING Musical World Premiere Cast Photo
Downtown Cabaret Theatre Announces THE UGLY DUCKLING Musical World Premiere Cast
The Downtown Cabaret Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for their original Theatre for Young Audiences musical The Ugly Duckling, which will have its world premiere on January 7, 2023.
Playhouse On Parks COMEDY NIGHT Series Continues in January Photo
Playhouse On Park's COMEDY NIGHT Series Continues in January
Come to Playhouse on Park for 90 minutes of laughs on Saturday, January 7th, 2023 at 8pm. Scott Higgins and John McClellen are set to co-headline. BYOB! Doors open 30 minutes prior to the show. Tickets are $20, all seats reserved. 
Tickets on Sale For Playhouse Theatre Groups Fundraiser ENCORE! RAZZLE DAZZLE: A TRIBUTE T Photo
Tickets on Sale For Playhouse Theatre Group's Fundraiser ENCORE! RAZZLE DAZZLE: A TRIBUTE TO JOHN KANDER
Join Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. for their annual fundraiser, ENCORE! It will be held on Saturday, May 13th, 2023. The theme this year is RAZZLE DAZZLE: A TRIBUTE TO JOHN KANDER. The event will take place at The Society Room in Hartford, CT from 6pm - 12am. Attire: Art Deco Chic.

More Hot Stories For You


Downtown Cabaret Theatre Announces THE UGLY DUCKLING Musical World Premiere CastDowntown Cabaret Theatre Announces THE UGLY DUCKLING Musical World Premiere Cast
December 19, 2022

The Downtown Cabaret Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for their original Theatre for Young Audiences musical The Ugly Duckling, which will have its world premiere on January 7, 2023.
Playhouse On Park's COMEDY NIGHT Series Continues in JanuaryPlayhouse On Park's COMEDY NIGHT Series Continues in January
December 19, 2022

Come to Playhouse on Park for 90 minutes of laughs on Saturday, January 7th, 2023 at 8pm. Scott Higgins and John McClellen are set to co-headline. BYOB! Doors open 30 minutes prior to the show. Tickets are $20, all seats reserved. 
Tickets on Sale For Playhouse Theatre Group's Fundraiser ENCORE! RAZZLE DAZZLE: A TRIBUTE TO JOHN KANDERTickets on Sale For Playhouse Theatre Group's Fundraiser ENCORE! RAZZLE DAZZLE: A TRIBUTE TO JOHN KANDER
December 19, 2022

Join Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. for their annual fundraiser, ENCORE! It will be held on Saturday, May 13th, 2023. The theme this year is RAZZLE DAZZLE: A TRIBUTE TO JOHN KANDER. The event will take place at The Society Room in Hartford, CT from 6pm - 12am. Attire: Art Deco Chic.
Cast Announced For Paula Vogel's INDECENT at Playhouse on ParkCast Announced For Paula Vogel's INDECENT at Playhouse on Park
December 19, 2022

- INDECENT by Paula Vogel will run at Playhouse on Park January 25 - February 26, 2023. This production will be directed by Kelly O'Donnell, with music direction by Alexander Sovronsky and choreography by Katie Stevinson-Nollet.
Coolidge Corner Theatre Launches New Season of Big Screen ClassicsCoolidge Corner Theatre Launches New Season of Big Screen Classics
December 15, 2022

The Coolidge Corner Theatre ('the Coolidge') has announced the early lineup for its Winter / Early Spring 2023 Big Screen Classics series. 
share