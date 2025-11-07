Joe DiPietro's ART OF MURDER to be Presented at Season Angels Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Seven Angels Theatre in Waterbury, Connecticut will present Joe DiPietro's Art of Murder. The cast will feature Reid Sinclair as Jack Brooks, Charlene Hong White as Annie Brooks, Tom Simonetti as Vincent, and Gemma Berg as Kate.

In a remote estate in Litchfield County, Connecticut, the accomplished and eccentric painter Jack Brooks awaits the arrival of his art dealer. This would not seem so unusual, except Jack is intending to kill the man. While Jack lays out his murderous intentions, his wife Annie calmly paints. Once he threatens her with violence, Annie seems to get on board. Will Jack carry out his plot? Will Annie help? Or is something else going on?

Art of Murder is directed by Travis Kendrick-Castanho, and will feature Scenic Design by Kimberly Jackson, Costume Design by Tom Gordon, Set Dressing by Craig David Rosen, and Lighting Design by John Rush. Jordan E Moore (SM) and Thomas Bergamo (ASM) serve as the stage management team.

This is the second show of Seven Angels Theatre's Five MainStage Season Lineup. Other productions are Farce of Nature by Jones Hope Wooten (March 6-22), Rodgers and Hammerstein's A Grand Night for Singing (April 23-May 10), and Something Rotten by John O'Farrell and Karey Kirkpatrick (June 18-July 3).

Previews for Art of Murder begin Friday, November 14, opening night Saturday, November 15 running through November 30, 2025.