Jessica Kirson And Christine O'leary Will Perform At The Ridgefield Playhouse In May

Kick off the month of May with a night of laughs when Jessica Kirson and Christine O'Leary take their comedy outdoors at The Ridgefield Playhouse! The socially distanced stand-up show will take place under the tent on Saturday, May 1 at 4:30pm and is part of the Barts Tree Service Comedy Series.

Virtual tickets are also available to watch from home. Veteran comic Jessica Kirson is a powerhouse on stage. Jessica's act is a hilariously relatable performance of sheer silliness, vulnerability and ridiculous characters. Her countless comedic character videos have racked up over 30 million views on social media. Her audience is multi-generational creating an excuse for large groups of friends and families to spend a night out together.

Christine O'Leary has worked with the top comedians at The Ridgefield Playhouse including Gilbert Gottfried, Joy Behar, Susie Essman, Chevy Chase, Sinbad and Tracy Morgan, just to name a few. O'Leary, who also teaches comedy, is bringing her top students to kick off the show!

Opening acts include Playhouse Comedy Students Bill Greene and Allison Stockel.

Stockel is also the Executive Director of the Playhouse. Make it a great night out with dinner and a show! Visit Eddie's Pizza and Pasta and enjoy a complimentary glass of house wine with your entrée when tickets are presented! Media sponsor for the show is STAR 99.9fm.

Jessica Kirson has appeared on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," "The View," and "Kevin Can Wait," was recently awarded "Best Female Comic" by the MAC Association in New York City and received the prestigious Nightlife Award for "Best Stand-up Comedian." Kirson is featured in the new FX documentary Hysterical which debuts on April 2. Hysterical is an honest and hilarious backstage pass into the lives of some of stand-up comedy's most boundary-breaking women, exploring the hard-fought journey to become the voices of their generation and their gender.

In addition to being named one of the "50 Funniest Lesbians in America" by Curve Magazine, Christine O'Leary is often referred to as a "comedian's comedienne." She recently appeared on Bravo TV's "Camp Getaway," and has hosted numerous events for A-list celebrities with guests including Jimmy Fallon, Tony Goldwyn, Jane Musky, Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick and many more!

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home ticket ($38) go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or, you can visit or call the box office (203) 438-5795. The Playhouse is currently doing socially distanced, limited capacity seating. Concession/bar can be ordered via our mobile site so that you can pick it up on the way in, or get notified when it is ready for you to pick up once in the theater. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.