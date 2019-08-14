Jesse Lenat and Jacqueline Petroccia Join Cast of BECAUSE OF WINN DIXIE

Due to previously scheduled projects, David Poe and Kacie Sheik will exit Goodspeed Musicals' Because of Winn Dixie. Starting August 14, Jacqueline Petroccia (Lincoln Center, Barrington Stage) will join the cast as Jeanne, single mom to two rollicking Dewberry boys. She will be joined by Jesse Lenat (The Public Theater, Signature Theatre) who will take on the role of Otis, the misunderstood pet store man in Goodspeed's summer hit that has been extended due to popular demand. Because of Winn Dixie is now playing through Sept 5 at The Goodspeed in East Haddam, CT

Not since Annie has a stray dog inspired such joyful noise! In a Southern town filled with lost souls, a new leash on life is just around the corner when a preacher and his daughter take in a mutt named Winn Dixie. The beloved, award-winning novel about a quirky community learning to get along now sings for the first time in this uplifting new musical. Let Grammy and Tony winner Duncan Sheik (Spring Awakening) and Tony nominee Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde, Mean Girls) take you on a heartwarming adventure for all ages.

Please visit www.goodspeed.org for details and availability.





