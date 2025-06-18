Jeremy Jordan Adds Saturday Evening Concert at The Bushnell

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Bushnell is thrilled to announce that Broadway's Jeremy Jordan has added a second performance at The Bushnell's Belding Theater on Saturday, October 25, 2025, at 8:00 PM.

The award-winning actor/musician will bring his signature and thought-provoking style to the Bushnell for the first time, showcasing an array of vocal stylings across all genres of Broadway and pop music. Songs and tales from his storied career will include selections from Newsies, Smash, The Last 5 Years, Little Shop of Horrors, The Great Gatsby, and many more.

About Jeremy Jordan

Mr. Jordan most recently starred on Broadway in the title role of The Great Gatsby and will open this spring in the title role of Floyd Collins at Lincoln Center. He was a series regular on CW's "Supergirl”, NBC's “Smash” and Disney's “Tangled”, and he recurs on Amazon's "Hazbin Hotel." He's best known for his Tony and Grammy-nominated portrayal of Jack Kelly in Newsies. Recently, he starred as Seymour in the acclaimed New York production of Little Shop of Horrors. Films include The Last 5 Years opposite Anna Kendrick, Joyful Noise with Queen Latifah and Dolly Parton, American Son with Kerry Washington, and Spinning Gold. Additional Broadway credits include Bonnie & Clyde (Theatre World Award), West Side Story, Waitress, American Son and Rock of Ages. Jeremy's concerts and cabaret shows have won raves and awards worldwide, and he’s the lead singer of the rock band, Age of Madness. Follow @JeremyMJordan for all updates.

