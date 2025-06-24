JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Opens This Week at Ivoryton Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat opens this week at Ivoryton Playhouse! One of the most beloved musicals of all time, this high-energy production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's timeless hit promises to be a family-friendly celebration of music, imagination, and storytelling.

The show runs from June 26th through July 27th, and features a vibrant cast, an irresistible pop-rock score, and a fresh creative vision that brings new life to a classic favorite.

“It's pure fun for everyone,” says Executive Producer Ben Hope. “This show is a burst of sunshine—visually stunning, musically thrilling, and deeply heartwarming. We wanted to give audiences something joyful this summer, and Joseph delivers”.

From "Any Dream Will Do" to "Go, Go, Go Joseph," this production features unforgettable songs and an irresistible ensemble of performers, including a dynamic children's chorus from the local community. Whether you grew up with the story or are discovering it for the first time, this production invites audiences of all ages to come along for the ride.

Tickets are selling fast, and available seats are filling quickly. “We're thrilled to see so much enthusiasm,” says Playhouse Executive Director Jacqui Hubbard. “This is the kind of show that brings people together, and that's exactly what we hope to do.”

Tickets are available at ivorytonplayhouse.org or by calling the box office at (860) 767-7318. Recommended for all ages. Run time approx. 90 minutes with a 15 minute intermission.

Comments