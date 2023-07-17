JESSICA LYNN'S – A VERY MERRY COUNTRY CHRISTMAS Comes to the Warner in November

The performance is on Saturday, November 25 at 7 pm.

By: Jul. 17, 2023

JESSICA LYNN'S – A VERY MERRY COUNTRY CHRISTMAS Comes to the Warner in November

“Jessica Lynn’s – A Very Merry Country Christmas” is coming to the Warner Theatre’s Oneglia Auditorium (Main Stage), Saturday, November 25 at 7 pm – just in time for the holidays! Tickets are on sale to Warner supporters Tuesday, July 18 at 10 am, and to the public Friday, July 21 at 10 am. For more information and tickets, please visit Click Here or call the Box Office at (860) 489-7180.

"Jessica Lynn's - A Very Merry Country Christmas," has become a genuine New York holiday tradition, rivaling and even eclipsing some of the biggest of holiday spectaculars. This fun filled, family sleigh ride through the most wonderful time of the year was named by press as the "#1 Great Thing to do in The Hudson Valley for The holidays."

The show will feature a full multi-media presentation with dancers, choirs, special effects and other fun-filled surprises. With all of the traditional holiday songs you know and love, people of all ages become a part of the show and experience the magic of Christmas while raising money and collecting toys for the incredible Toys for Tots. 

Visit Click Here or call the Box Office at (860) 489-7180 for more information and tickets.




Recommended For You