Il Divo To Play Palace Theater Waterbury, March 5, 2023
International, chart-topping supergroup brings “A New Day Tour” to Connecticut!
Tickets for the Palace Theater's 2022 - 2023 season lineup go on sale to the public on Monday, September 19, 2022. The historic venue is inviting patrons to enjoy their favorite live shows in the exquisite grandeur of the Palace Theater.
Long considered New Haven County's largest and most beautiful venue, the Palace was recently named the best theater in the Republican American's 2022 Reader's Choice Awards and the 2022 Best of Bristol's top theater.
The elegant lobbies, crystal chandeliers, gold detailing create the perfect setting for the 2022-2023 lineup of award-winning entertainment. The 2022-2023 Webster Bank Broadway Series shows are Chicago, My Fair Lady, R.E.S.P.E.C.T., Cats, and Fiddler on the Roof. Together they boast 31 Tony Awards, 17 Oscars, and 20 Grammys.
Additional shows going on sale September 19th include Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story, the World Ballet Series Nutcracker, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial Movie with the Waterbury Symphony Orchestra Performing Live, Stomp, Menopause the Musical, and the Red Hot Chilli Pipers.
Tickets are on sale beginning September 19th to all shows and may be purchased online at www.palacetheaterct.org, by phone at 203-346-2000, or in person at the Box Office, 100 East Main St.
Shows are added continuously throughout the season, so patrons are encouraged to check the website often.
The 2022-2023 lineup Includes:
Bobby Weir & the Wolf Bros, September 30, 2022
Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story, October 8, 2022
Anthony Rodia: The Road Rage Tour, October 21, 2022
Lee Greenwood, October 27, 2022
World Ballet Series Nutcracker, November 25, 2022
The Machine Performs Pink Floyd, November 26, 2022
Chicago: The Musical, December 3-4, 2022
My Fair Lady, January 24-26, 2023
R.E.S.P.E.C.T., February 17-18, 2023
Cats, March 3-4, 2023
Il Divo, March 5, 2023
Lewis Black, March 9, 2023
Red Hot Chilli Pipers, March 17, 2023
E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial with Waterbury Symphony Orchestra performing live, April 1, 2023
Fiddler on the Roof, April 15-16, 2023
Stomp, April 30, 2023
Menopause the Musical, May 20, 2023
Located in Downtown Waterbury, Connecticut, the Palace Theater is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit performing arts center with a mission "to preserve and operate the historic Palace Theater as a performing arts center and community gathering place that provides a focal point of cultural activity and educational outreach for diverse audiences."
The Palace Theater gratefully acknowledges the ongoing support by Webster Bank, Post University, ION Bank, Savings Bank of Danbury, CT, Xfinity, Powerstation Events, Bank of America, City of Waterbury, CT Office of the Arts, Republican-American and WATR Radio.