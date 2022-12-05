Il Divo To Play Palace Theater Waterbury, March 5, 2023

Tickets for the Palace Theater's 2022 - 2023 season lineup go on sale to the public on Monday, September 19, 2022. The historic venue is inviting patrons to enjoy their favorite live shows in the exquisite grandeur of the Palace Theater.

Long considered New Haven County's largest and most beautiful venue, the Palace was recently named the best theater in the Republican American's 2022 Reader's Choice Awards and the 2022 Best of Bristol's top theater.

The elegant lobbies, crystal chandeliers, gold detailing create the perfect setting for the 2022-2023 lineup of award-winning entertainment. The 2022-2023 Webster Bank Broadway Series shows are Chicago, My Fair Lady, R.E.S.P.E.C.T., Cats, and Fiddler on the Roof. Together they boast 31 Tony Awards, 17 Oscars, and 20 Grammys.

Additional shows going on sale September 19th include Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story, the World Ballet Series Nutcracker, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial Movie with the Waterbury Symphony Orchestra Performing Live, Stomp, Menopause the Musical, and the Red Hot Chilli Pipers.

Tickets are on sale beginning September 19th to all shows and may be purchased online at www.palacetheaterct.org, by phone at 203-346-2000, or in person at the Box Office, 100 East Main St.

Shows are added continuously throughout the season, so patrons are encouraged to check the website often.

The 2022-2023 lineup Includes:

Bobby Weir & the Wolf Bros, September 30, 2022

Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story, October 8, 2022

Anthony Rodia: The Road Rage Tour, October 21, 2022

Lee Greenwood, October 27, 2022

World Ballet Series Nutcracker, November 25, 2022

The Machine Performs Pink Floyd, November 26, 2022

Chicago: The Musical, December 3-4, 2022

My Fair Lady, January 24-26, 2023

R.E.S.P.E.C.T., February 17-18, 2023

Cats, March 3-4, 2023

Il Divo, March 5, 2023

Lewis Black, March 9, 2023

Red Hot Chilli Pipers, March 17, 2023

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial with Waterbury Symphony Orchestra performing live, April 1, 2023

Fiddler on the Roof, April 15-16, 2023

Stomp, April 30, 2023

Menopause the Musical, May 20, 2023

Located in Downtown Waterbury, Connecticut, the Palace Theater is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit performing arts center with a mission "to preserve and operate the historic Palace Theater as a performing arts center and community gathering place that provides a focal point of cultural activity and educational outreach for diverse audiences."

The Palace Theater gratefully acknowledges the ongoing support by Webster Bank, Post University, ION Bank, Savings Bank of Danbury, CT, Xfinity, Powerstation Events, Bank of America, City of Waterbury, CT Office of the Arts, Republican-American and WATR Radio.