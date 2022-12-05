Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards

Il Divo To Play Palace Theater Waterbury, March 5, 2023

International, chart-topping supergroup brings “A New Day Tour” to Connecticut!

Dec. 05, 2022  

Il Divo To Play Palace Theater Waterbury, March 5, 2023

Tickets for the Palace Theater's 2022 - 2023 season lineup go on sale to the public on Monday, September 19, 2022. The historic venue is inviting patrons to enjoy their favorite live shows in the exquisite grandeur of the Palace Theater.

Long considered New Haven County's largest and most beautiful venue, the Palace was recently named the best theater in the Republican American's 2022 Reader's Choice Awards and the 2022 Best of Bristol's top theater.

The elegant lobbies, crystal chandeliers, gold detailing create the perfect setting for the 2022-2023 lineup of award-winning entertainment. The 2022-2023 Webster Bank Broadway Series shows are Chicago, My Fair Lady, R.E.S.P.E.C.T., Cats, and Fiddler on the Roof. Together they boast 31 Tony Awards, 17 Oscars, and 20 Grammys.

Additional shows going on sale September 19th include Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story, the World Ballet Series Nutcracker, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial Movie with the Waterbury Symphony Orchestra Performing Live, Stomp, Menopause the Musical, and the Red Hot Chilli Pipers.

Tickets are on sale beginning September 19th to all shows and may be purchased online at www.palacetheaterct.org, by phone at 203-346-2000, or in person at the Box Office, 100 East Main St.

Shows are added continuously throughout the season, so patrons are encouraged to check the website often.

The 2022-2023 lineup Includes:

Bobby Weir & the Wolf Bros, September 30, 2022
Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story, October 8, 2022
Anthony Rodia: The Road Rage Tour, October 21, 2022
Lee Greenwood, October 27, 2022
World Ballet Series Nutcracker, November 25, 2022
The Machine Performs Pink Floyd, November 26, 2022
Chicago: The Musical, December 3-4, 2022
My Fair Lady, January 24-26, 2023
R.E.S.P.E.C.T., February 17-18, 2023
Cats, March 3-4, 2023
Il Divo, March 5, 2023
Lewis Black, March 9, 2023
Red Hot Chilli Pipers, March 17, 2023
E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial with Waterbury Symphony Orchestra performing live, April 1, 2023
Fiddler on the Roof, April 15-16, 2023
Stomp, April 30, 2023
Menopause the Musical, May 20, 2023

Located in Downtown Waterbury, Connecticut, the Palace Theater is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit performing arts center with a mission "to preserve and operate the historic Palace Theater as a performing arts center and community gathering place that provides a focal point of cultural activity and educational outreach for diverse audiences."

The Palace Theater gratefully acknowledges the ongoing support by Webster Bank, Post University, ION Bank, Savings Bank of Danbury, CT, Xfinity, Powerstation Events, Bank of America, City of Waterbury, CT Office of the Arts, Republican-American and WATR Radio.




UU Players to Present THE LARAMIE PROJECT This Month To Benefit LGBTQ Community Center Photo
UU Players to Present THE LARAMIE PROJECT This Month To Benefit LGBTQ Community Center
After three riveting performances in November, UU Players will present an encore performance of The Laramie Project on Saturday, December 10, to benefit Triangle Community Center, which serves Fairfield County's LGBTQ community.
Latest Standings Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards; Playhouse on Park Photo
Latest Standings Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards; Playhouse on Park Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The latest standings as of Monday, December 5th, have been released for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Carla L. Jackson Appointed Assistant Dean & General Manager at David Geffen School of Photo
Carla L. Jackson Appointed Assistant Dean & General Manager at David Geffen School of Drama/Yale Repertory Theatre
Carla L. Jackson has been appointed Assistant Dean/General Manager at David Geffen School of Drama/Yale Repertory Theatre, joining the leadership team of James Bundy, Dean/Artistic Director; Florie Seery, Associate Dean/Managing Director; and Chantal Rodriguez, Associate Dean.
Cast Announced For A CHARLES DICKENS CHRISTMAS at Playhouse on Park Photo
Cast Announced For A CHARLES DICKENS CHRISTMAS at Playhouse on Park
Playhouse on Park will present A CHARLES DICKENS CHRISTMAS, running December 10-29, 2022. This production is a part of Playhouse on Park's Theatre for Young Audiences series.

More Hot Stories For You


Carla L. Jackson Appointed Assistant Dean & General Manager at David Geffen School of Drama/Yale Repertory TheatreCarla L. Jackson Appointed Assistant Dean & General Manager at David Geffen School of Drama/Yale Repertory Theatre
December 5, 2022

Carla L. Jackson has been appointed Assistant Dean/General Manager at David Geffen School of Drama/Yale Repertory Theatre, joining the leadership team of James Bundy, Dean/Artistic Director; Florie Seery, Associate Dean/Managing Director; and Chantal Rodriguez, Associate Dean.
Cast Announced For A CHARLES DICKENS CHRISTMAS at Playhouse on ParkCast Announced For A CHARLES DICKENS CHRISTMAS at Playhouse on Park
December 4, 2022

Playhouse on Park will present A CHARLES DICKENS CHRISTMAS, running December 10-29, 2022. This production is a part of Playhouse on Park's Theatre for Young Audiences series.
Warner Theatre to Screen CHRISTMAS WITH THE KRANKS & IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE This MonthWarner Theatre to Screen CHRISTMAS WITH THE KRANKS & IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE This Month
December 2, 2022

Movies @ the Warner presents CHRISTMAS WITH THE KRANKS, Thursday 12/8 at 7 pm in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre. The following week, the Warner will show IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE, Thursday 12/15 in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre.
DARREN CRISS - A VERY DARREN CRISSMAS Comes To The Ridgefield Playhouse This MonthDARREN CRISS - A VERY DARREN CRISSMAS Comes To The Ridgefield Playhouse This Month
December 2, 2022

Since bursting onto the pop-culture landscape over a decade ago, Darren Criss has made his unique mark in the entertainment industry - across stage and screen, for music and acting. His first-ever full-length musical project, the album A Very Darren Crissmas, includes a wildly eclectic collection of songs from big band Christmas classics to novelty tunes to modern-day folk-pop ballads.
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox Comes To The Ridgefield Playhouse This MonthScott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox Comes To The Ridgefield Playhouse This Month
December 2, 2022

Get ready for “A Very Postmodern Christmas”! The famed time-twisting musical collective, Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox, is heading back to The Ridgefield Playhouse for a vintage-style Christmas celebration! They'll take the stage on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at 7:30pm.
share