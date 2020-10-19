Hartt Dance Division Presents STEADFAST

Steadfast is an evening length performance sharing unique works created in the current unusual conditions generated by COVID-19.

The University of Hartford's Hartt School presents "Steadfast" the Fall Senior Dance Concert. Performances are Friday, October 24, 2020 at 7:30pm ET and Saturday, October 25, 2020 at 2:00pm ET and 7:30pm ET, live streamed on www.hartford.edu/harttstream from Lincoln Theater on The University of Hartford campus.

Steadfast is an evening length performance sharing unique works created in the current unusual conditions generated by COVID-19. The performance will showcase the original choreography of senior dance majors, Sydney Hitchell, Mira Kaplan, Felicia Isotti, Emma Randolph, and Elizabeth Rookey.

In addition to their own choreography, they will also perform commissioned solos created by five highly recognized choreographers: Alexa Capareda, Stephanie Dorrycott, Joseph Jefferies, Jesse Obremski, and Andrea Miller. This show will come to life on your favorite streaming device. These students have been exploring the craft of choreographing throughout their four years.

This performance will explore an array of themes and concepts such as humanness, perseverance, habits, risk-taking, origins, and more. Be sure to mark your calendars for a chance to view these innovative new dance works from the comfort of your home.

To live stream the performance, please visit www.hartford.edu/harttstream. Learn more about the Hartt senior dance majors visit https://seniorclass2021.wixsite.com/seniorclass.

Photo Credit: Marigel Fernandez

