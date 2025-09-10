Hartford Stage Will Stage World Premiere of ROPE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hartford Stage will kick off its 2025/2026 season on October 10 with the highly anticipated world premiere of Rope, a gripping new adaptation by acclaimed playwright Jeffrey Hatcher (Dial M for Murder, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde) that will run through November 2.

Based on Patrick Hamilton's 1929 stage play Rope's End – famously adapted into film by Alfred Hitchcock – Hatcher's adaptation blends humor with psychological tension, offering a production that entertains and unsettles in equal measure. When two young men commit what they believe is the “perfect murder,” they test their nerves by hiding the body during a party for the victim's closest friends. But as tension builds and secrets stir, the question becomes: how long can anyone keep up the charade?

“I am thrilled to open our season by bringing this brand-new adaptation commissioned by Hartford Stage to our community,” says Hartford Stage Artistic Director Melia Bensussen, who is also the director for Rope. “This production stands firmly within the rich legacy of new plays and adaptations that have originated on our stage over the past six decades. As we continue this tradition, I am confident that Rope will engage audiences with its sharp wit and captivating exploration of power, guilt, and moral reasoning.”

The cast includes Mark Benninghofen as Rupert Cadell, Ephraim Birney as Lewis, Daniel Neale as Brandon, James Riordan as Mr. Kentley, Fiona Robberson as Meriel, and Nick Saxton as Kenneth.

The production will feature scenic design by Riw Rakkulchon, costume design by Risa Ando, lighting design by ML Geiger, sound design and composition by Jane Shaw, wig and make-up design by Jodi Stone, and casting by Alldaffer & Donadio Casting. The stage manager is Nicole Wiegert, and the assistant stage manager is Julius Cruz.